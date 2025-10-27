Submit Release
Gauteng Education on light aircraft crash at Alberton Hoërskool

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) can confirm that a light aircraft reportedly crashed into a tuck shop at Hoërskool Alberton in Ekurhuleni earlier this morning on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

Circumstances around the incident are under investigation by relevant authorities. The pilot and the instructor who were onboard the aircraft reportedly sustained no injuries.

The Department can confirm this incident will not disrupt schooling activities or the ongoing National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

Parents have been advised to ensure that learners bring their own food to school while repairs are being arranged.

The GDE commends the school’s management, emergency services and aviation authorities for their prompt response to this sudden incident.

