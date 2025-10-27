$22 Million For Small Businesses Announced at Defense Leadership Forum Summit

For Government Contractor Readiness

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than $22 million for American small businesses was announced today at the U.S. Coast Guard Contracting Summit. "We are doubling down on our commitment to help small businesses win in government contracting," said Eric Knellinger, President & Founder of USFCR The announcement was made at a conference and expo attended by hundreds of government contractors, many of which are small businesses. USFCR guides thousands of companies through the government contracting process each year. The financing, which is expected to grow substantially, will help empower small businesses, speeding up the time it takes to win defense and government contracts.The U.S. Coast Guard Contracting Summit is organized by the Defense Leadership Forum (DLF), a public service organization bringing together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States. DLF organizes highly regarded Defense Contracting Summits throughout the year. The next one is the 11th Annual Navy Contracting Summit, scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday in Reston, Virginia.

