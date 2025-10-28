House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman Keynotes 11th Annual Navy Contracting Summit
Congressman Wittman Congratulates Defense Leadership Forum
At today's Summit, Eric Knellinger, President & Founder of USFCR, announced that more than $22 million is being made available for American small businesses. "We are doubling down on our commitment to help small businesses win in government contracting," Knellinger stated.
Rita Brooks, Director of the Small Business Program at SAIC; Crystal King, Small Business Liaison Officer at Raytheon; and David Canada, Senior Business Executive for Boeing, discussed the important role that small businesses play in government contracting and provided insight into how small businesses may become subcontractors.
The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization bringing together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States.
