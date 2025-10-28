House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman Keynotes 11th Annual Navy Contracting Summit

Congressman Wittman Congratulates Defense Leadership Forum

Congratulations to the Defense Leadership Forum on 11 years of the Navy Contracting Summit” — House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House Armed Services Committee Vice Chairman Rob Wittman provided the Congressional Keynote Address for the 11th Annual Navy Contracting Summit, which began today in Reston, Virginia. "As Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and as Chairman of the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee, I want to emphasize that we must make sure that speed and industrial capacity in contracting are the foundation of deterrence," Wittman emphasized. Congressman Wittman also congratulated the Defense Leadership Forum on organizing 11 years of the Navy Contracting Summit.At today's Summit, Eric Knellinger, President & Founder of USFCR , announced that more than $22 million is being made available for American small businesses. "We are doubling down on our commitment to help small businesses win in government contracting," Knellinger stated.Rita Brooks, Director of the Small Business Program at SAIC; Crystal King, Small Business Liaison Officer at Raytheon; and David Canada, Senior Business Executive for Boeing, discussed the important role that small businesses play in government contracting and provided insight into how small businesses may become subcontractors.The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization bringing together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States.

