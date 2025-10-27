Entries open for the 17th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2026

Entries open for Retail Banker International 2026 RBI Retail Banker International 2026 Logo

The region’s most prestigious retail banking awards return to celebrate innovation, leadership and customer excellence across Asia’s retail banking landscape

Banks across the region are shaping ecosystems built on trust, digital intelligence and human insight. The 2026 awards will spotlight those who are pushing these boundaries” — Sarah Rizvi, Editor of the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards at MEED

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Banker International (RBI) has opened entries for the 17th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2026, the region’s leading programme celebrating excellence and innovation in retail banking and consumer finance.

Now in its 17th year, the awards recognise financial institutions and individuals driving positive change, innovation and measurable impact across Asia’s retail banking sector. From digital transformation and customer experience to sustainability and financial inclusion, the awards highlight those setting new standards in a fast-evolving market.

The 2026 edition features an expanded portfolio of categories across 10 key pillars, reflecting the industry’s growing focus on data-driven decision-making, inclusion and next-generation technologies:

• Customer Experience and Segmentation

• Governance

• Human Capital

• Institutional Awards

• Next-Generation Technology

• People Awards

• Positioning & Branding

• Product Advances

• Social

• Third-Party Partnerships

This year’s programme introduces new and refined categories that capture emerging priorities within the retail banking ecosystem, including Best Use of AI in Customer Experience, Best Digital-Only Bank and Best Initiative for Financial Inclusion, among others.

All entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts based on innovation, impact, scalability and long-term sustainability.

Winners will be honoured at a high-profile ceremony in Singapore in March 2026, where leading banks and financial institutions from across the region will come together to celebrate excellence, exchange insights and build new partnerships.

“The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards have become a true reflection of how Asia’s retail banking landscape continues to evolve,” said Sarah Rizvi, Editor of the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards at MEED. “Banks across the region are no longer innovating for scale alone but are shaping ecosystems built on trust, digital intelligence and human insight. The 2026 awards will spotlight those who are pushing these boundaries.”

Entries are now open for financial institutions across Asia. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain regional recognition and position your organisation among the industry’s best.

For more information and to submit your entry, please visit the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2026 website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.