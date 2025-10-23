Winners revealed: MENA Banking Excellence – Wealth & Private Awards 2025

MENA Banking Excellence – Wealth & Private Awards 2025 Winners MENA Banking Excellence – Wealth & Private Awards 2025 Winners Announced MEED logo

MEED extends its warmest congratulations to the winners of the third edition of the Mena Banking Excellence Awards, celebrated at Dubai’s One&Only Royal Mirage.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held on 22 October, the awards recognised outstanding leadership and innovation in wealth and private banking across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

The Mena Banking Excellence – Wealth & Private Awards 2025, organised by MEED in partnership with GlobalData, brought together senior banking executives from across the region to celebrate institutions and leaders shaping the future of wealth management.

Concluding MEED’s 2025 Banking Excellence series – which also featured the Retail, Digital & SME and Corporate & Investment awards – the Wealth & Private programme spotlighted progress in client engagement, sustainable finance and digital transformation.

Entries were evaluated through a rigorous judging process that assessed performance, innovation and measurable impact on clients. The winning entries reflected the region’s shift towards more personalised, technology-driven and value-based approaches to wealth management.

“This year, we saw a wide range of nominations showcasing diverse ideas and strategies – from new products to digital innovation – demonstrating the depth of talent in the banking sector,” said Ed James, head of content and analysis at MEED.

“This year’s winners highlighted how private banks across Mena are redefining service models for a new generation of clients,” said Sarah Rizvi, banking and finance editor at MEED. “From advanced digital wealth platforms and intergenerational advisory programmes to sustainability-led investment strategies, they exemplify the sector’s growing sophistication and long-term commitment to client value.”

As MEED’s 2025 Banking Excellence calendar draws to a close, MEED is proud to have recognised leadership and innovation across all major segments of the financial services industry.

Visit the award's official website for the full list of winners.



