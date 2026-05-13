Morphisec Extends Anti-Ransomware to Windows on ARM and macOS, Closing Critical Gaps in Modern Endpoint Security

New Native Protections and Enterprise-ready Deployment Capabilities Extend Prevention-First Security Across ARM64 and macOS Environments

Modern endpoints demand modern security. This release ensures organizations can adopt new platforms like ARM-based Windows and macOS without compromising protection or slowing down deployment.” — Michael Gorelik, Chief Technology Officer at Morphisec

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec , a global leader in prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware protection, today announced expanded platform support with the introduction of Morphisec Protector for Windows on ARM , and Morphisec Mac Protector (MMP). These new capabilities extend Morphisec’s prevention-first endpoint security to two of the fastest-growing enterprise environments - ARM-based Windows devices and macOS - ensuring consistent, high-fidelity protection across modern endpoint fleets.As organizations rapidly adopt ARM-powered Windows devices and expand macOS usage across engineering, executive and finance teams, traditional endpoint security solutions are struggling to keep pace. Many tools lack native support for ARM64 architecture, while macOS security often falls short in both threat prevention and enterprise-ready deployment.Morphisec’s latest release directly addresses these challenges.“Endpoint environments are evolving faster than traditional security models can adapt,” said Michael Gorelik, Chief Technology Officer at Morphisec. “With native support for Windows on ARM and a purpose-built macOS protection and deployment model, we’re ensuring organizations can secure modern endpoints without introducing gaps in prevention or operational complexity.”Securing the Next Generation of Endpoints, Without GapsWindows on ARM: Closing the Architecture GapAs organizations adopt ARM-based Windows endpoints for performance and efficiency, many are asking: how do you secure ARM64 devices without compromising performance or protection?Morphisec Protector for Windows on ARM delivers native ARM64 endpoint protection designed to stop advanced threats before they execute, eliminating the performance, compatibility and protection gaps that are common with legacy tools.Key capabilities include:►Pre-execution prevention of ransomware including encryption and wiping behaviors.►Seamless deployment and management via the Morphisec Security Cloud Console (MSC3)►Full compatibility with ARM-based Windows endpoints►Preemptive deception through AMTD-powered file decoys and honeypots that expose and stop attackers before impactMacOS: Solving the Prevention and Deployment GapAs macOS adoption grows across enterprise environments, organizations face two persistent challenges: stopping modern threats in real time and deploying security tools at scale. Morphisec Mac Protector (MMP) addresses both.Built on Morphisec’s proven Linux Protector foundation, MMP delivers a focused anti-ransomware and exfiltration-aware protection for macOS, enabling deterministic prevention against fast-moving threats that bypass detection-based tools.At the same time, Morphisec removes a key barrier to adoption with a Mac Distribution Kit, designed for enterprise deployment workflows.Key capabilities include:►Prevention-first protection against ransomware, encryption, wiping and exfiltration-style attacks►Exfiltration awareness to detect and stop data movement behaviors►Enterprise-ready deployment, including .pkg installer, MDM profiles and scripts►Seamless rollout via tools like Jamf and Microsoft Intune►Preemptive deception through AMTD-powered file decoys and honeypots that expose and stop attackers before impactStandardizing Security Across Modern Endpoint EnvironmentsTogether, these innovations enable organizations to extend consistent, prevention-first security across increasingly diverse endpoint environments, without adding complexity.For CISOs and security leaders this means:►Eliminating protection gaps across ARM-based and macOS devices►Standardizing endpoint security policies across platforms►Strengthening defenses against ransomware, fileless attacks and data exfiltrationFor IT and endpoint teams, it simplifies:►Deployment across mixed environments►Integration with existing management tools►Operational overhead associated with fragmented security solutions“Modern endpoints demand modern security,” added Gorelik. “This release ensures organizations can adopt new platforms like ARM-based Windows and macOS without compromising protection or slowing down deployment.”Morphisec Protector for Windows on ARM and Morphisec Mac Protector (MMP) are available now. To learn more and book a demo visit: https://www.morphisec.com/demo About MorphisecMorphisec is the global leader in prevention‑first cybersecurity and anti‑ransomware protection, delivering preemptive cyber defense that stops advanced attacks before execution. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints across the finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology sectors, reducing dwell time, false positives, and incident response costs. With its Ransomware‑Free Guarantee and commitment to adaptive cyber resilience, Morphisec is redefining how enterprises stay protected in an AI‑accelerated world. Learn more at www.morphisec.com

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