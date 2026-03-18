Morphisec Unveils Adaptive  AI  Defense — Multi‑Layered Ransomware Protection for the AI Era

First‑of‑its‑kind Preemptive Cyber Defense Platform Provides Visibility into Shadow AI, Fortifies Endpoints, and Stops AI‑driven Ransomware Before Execution.

Detection is outdated; prevention delivers peace of mind. Adaptive AI Defense stops AI-driven ransomware and autonomous threats before they execute, delivering true cyber resilience.” — Ron Reinfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Morphisec

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec , the global leader in prevention‑first cybersecurity and anti‑ransomware protection, today announced Adaptive AI Defense , an expansion of its Anti‑Ransomware Assurance Suite built to protect the enterprise from AI‑driven ransomware, rogue AI agents, and autonomous attack chains.The Growing AI Security GapAs enterprises rapidly adopt AI coding assistants and autonomous agents like GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Cursor, and ChatGPT, a new and largely invisible attack surface has emerged.Employees are installing unapproved AI tools (“shadow AI”) without IT oversight. These tools often access proprietary data, connect to external APIs, and operate with trusted credentials — perfect conditions for adversaries to exploit. Compromised AI models, manipulated agents, or malicious updates can silently exfiltrate data, elevate privileges, and launch ransomware in seconds.Traditional, detection‑based tools were never designed to see or stop machine‑speed threats disguised as legitimate AI operations.A Preemptive, Multi‑Layered ApproachMorphisec redefines ransomware prevention for the AI‑era by applying a multi‑layered preemptive defense across the entire attack lifecycle — before, during, and after execution.Morphisec’s new Adaptive AI Defense discovers unauthorized AI tools, monitors behavioral baselines, enforces pre‑execution policy, and blocks rogue or compromised agents before they can act.By combining deterministic runtime protection with automated exposure management, Morphisec gives security teams clarity, control, and prevention at machine speed. The platform transforms endpoints into unpredictable, hardened environments that AI‑driven attacks cannot successfully exploit or persist within.“AI has collapsed the attack timeline from hours to seconds,” said Michael Gorelik, Chief Technology Officer at Morphisec. “Adaptive AI Defense gives security teams instant clarity into what happened, how to remediate it, and how to harden the endpoint before it happens again. As AI itself becomes a new attack surface, we’re going further —detecting compromised AI agents and shadow AI before they become the next ransomware delivery mechanism.”Adaptive AI Defense Core Capabilities• Discover and govern AI usage: Automatically identifies approved and unapproved AI tools, including agents, connectors, and extensions for complete visibility across endpoints and workloads.• Prevent compromised agents from executing: Blocks AI agents attempting unauthorized installation or execution, neutralizing ransomware at the earliest possible stage.• Monitor and enforce at runtime: Detects behavioral drift, rogue automation, and anomalous activity, such as exfiltration attempts or abnormal API use, and stops it before damage occurs.• Fortify Continuously: Integrates seamlessly with Morphisec’s broader Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite to harden the entire environment, enhancing protection with every intercepted threat.Works Seamlessly with EDR and XDR PlatformsMorphisec’s prevention‑first architecture is designed to work alongside existing EDR and XDR solutions. By integrating at the endpoint level, Morphisec closes detection and response gaps, fortifying defenses against the advanced, in‑memory and AI‑driven attacks that traditional tools can miss. Organizations gain a unified, multi-layered defense-in-depth strategy that maximizes visibility, streamlines incident response, and transforms every EDR deployment into a preemptive security ecosystem.Adaptive by Design“The threat isn’t just that AI makes attacks faster; it’s that the AI tools that organizations trust are becoming the attack,” said Kobi Katzir, Head of Product Management at Morphisec.“A compromised AI agent with legitimate credentials and broad file access doesn’t look like a threat until it’s too late. Adaptive AI Defense closes that gap, preemptively and permanently.”Adaptive AI Defense integrates seamlessly into Morphisec’s Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite, which delivers five interconnected layers of preemptive protection:• Adaptive AI Defense — Monitors AI behavior, discovers shadow AI, and prevents rogue agents from executing.• Adaptive Exposure Management — Continuously identifies and reduces risk before attackers find it.• Infiltration Protection — Stops intrusions and ransomware at runtime before execution.• Impact Protection — Prevents encryption, exfiltration, and service disruption.• Adaptive Recovery — Restores operations instantly with immutable forensic evidence.Together, these layers create a unified ransomware defense fabric that protects modern and AI‑driven workloads across endpoints, virtual machines, and cloud environments.Executive Perspective“Detection is outdated. Prevention is peace of mind,” said Ron Reinfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Morphisec. “With Adaptive AI Defense, we’re solving the next great cybersecurity challenge—AI-driven ransomware and autonomous threats that evolve faster than humans can respond. Morphisec’s approach stops them before they execute, providing organizations with true cyber resilience in the AI era.”AvailabilityAdaptive AI Defense is now available as part of Morphisec's Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite.Cybersecurity leaders and practitioners can request a personalized demo by visiting: www.morphisec.com/demo About MorphisecMorphisec is the global leader in prevention‑first cybersecurity and anti‑ransomware protection, delivering preemptive cyber defense that stops advanced attacks before execution. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Morphisec protects millions of endpoints across the finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology sectors, reducing dwell time, false positives, and incident response costs.With its Ransomware‑Free Guarantee and commitment to adaptive cyber resilience, Morphisec is redefining how enterprises stay protected in an AI‑accelerated world.

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