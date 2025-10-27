Ghaffari by Wallrus Design Studio Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Ghaffari

Wallrus Design Studio's Innovative Packaging Redesign for Ghaffari Receives Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced Wallrus Design Studio as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work titled "Ghaffari." This highly prestigious accolade celebrates Wallrus Design Studio's outstanding contribution to the packaging industry, showcasing their expertise and innovation in creating a compelling and effective packaging redesign for Ghaffari Chemical Industries Corp.The Ghaffari packaging redesign by Wallrus Design Studio exemplifies the power of design to elevate a brand's identity and connect with consumers. By aligning the packaging with current trends and industry best practices, Wallrus Design Studio has created a solution that not only stands out on the shelf but also delivers practical benefits to users and stakeholders. This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards underscores the relevance and value of their work within the broader packaging industry.Wallrus Design Studio's award-winning redesign for Ghaffari strips away extraneous elements to amplify the essentials, resulting in a bold and vibrant visual language that ensures instant impact and consumer connection. The strategic use of typography and a proprietary color palette creates a distinctive identity that reflects Ghaffari's industry stature. The design seamlessly scales across various touchpoints, from packaging to monumental exhibition designs, demonstrating its versatility and effectiveness in communicating the brand's core values.The Silver A' Design Award for the Ghaffari packaging redesign serves as a testament to Wallrus Design Studio's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition not only validates their approach but also inspires the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in packaging design. By setting a high standard with the Ghaffari project, Wallrus Design Studio is well-positioned to make further contributions to the advancement of the packaging industry.Ghaffari was designed by a talented team at Wallrus Design Studio, including Design Consultant Soroush Doustvandi, Design Director Matin Mirzaei, Project Manager Iman Alemozaffar, Creative Consultant Kianoosh Atashi, 3D Visualization specialist Ariya Ghodrati, Graphic Designer Yeganeh Khorami, and Account Manager Rezvan Khani.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Ghaffari packaging redesign by Wallrus Design Studio at the following URL:About Wallrus Design StudioWallrus Design Studio is an independent packaging and graphic design studio based in Iran, known for delivering exceptional solutions. By thoroughly studying the market and understanding the core objectives of each project, they consistently create innovative and effective designs. Wallrus Design Studio embraces the challenges inherent in finding unique solutions for every design brief, always ready to take on new opportunities with enthusiasm and expertise.About Ghaffari Chemical Industries Corp.Established in 1964 by Mohsen Ghaffari Ghazi Saeid (Eng.), Ghaffari Chemical Industries Corp. has become the most credible manufacturer in the chemical industries sector in the Middle East. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, rigorous quality control, advanced formulation laboratories, a science-based R&D unit, and a team of experienced specialists, the company has continuously expanded its product range. From its initial offering of Ghaffari Twin Glues, Ghaffari Chemical Industries Corp. now provides a diverse array of products to both local and international markets.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of packaging. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of packaging design. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this distinguished honor. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates packaging designs that incorporate original innovations, demonstrate strong technical characteristics, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 17th year, welcomes entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing and celebrating pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of advancement and fosters a greater appreciation for the principles of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their own projects at the following URL: https://designawardspackaging.com

