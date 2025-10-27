Marina Gold by Nobuaki Miyashita Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Marina Gold

Nobuaki Miyashita's Futuristic Resort Hotel Design, Marina Gold, Receives Esteemed Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Nobuaki Miyashita 's Marina Gold as a Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Marina Gold within the architecture industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative and visually striking resort hotel design.Marina Gold's Silver A' Design Award is relevant not only to Nobuaki Miyashita but also to the broader architecture community and potential clients. The design aligns with current trends in sustainable resort architecture, showcasing how futuristic aesthetics can harmonize with coastal environments. The practical benefits of Marina Gold, such as its optimized spatial planning and enhanced guest experience, demonstrate the value of innovative design thinking for the hospitality industry and its stakeholders.What sets Marina Gold apart is its dynamic form, rising diagonally from the 7th to the 20th floor to evoke a luxury cruise ship setting sail. The cantilevered glass-bottom pool on the top floor, extending toward the ocean, is a standout feature that enhances the resort's visual appeal and offers a unique guest experience. The building's golden exterior panels reflect the sunset, creating a striking and transformative facade that integrates seamlessly with its coastal surroundings.The recognition of Marina Gold with the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Nobuaki Miyashita's design excellence and innovative approach. This accolade may inspire future projects within the firm to push the boundaries of resort architecture even further, fostering a continued commitment to creating meaningful and impactful spaces that redefine industry standards. The award also motivates the Nobuaki Miyashita team to strive for ongoing innovation and excellence in their work.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mr Studio Co., Ltd.Founded in 2017, Mr Studio Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based design firm specializing in architecture, interior design, and urban planning. The firm is recognized for its concept-driven approach, integrating material innovation, spatial clarity, and environmental consciousness to create meaningful and enduring spaces. Mr Studio's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of projects, including residential, commercial, cultural, industrial, and institutional buildings. With a strong commitment to sustainability and over 200 design awards , the firm continues to push the boundaries of contemporary architecture on a global scale.About Mr StudioMr Studio is an architectural firm based in Japan that designs various types of buildings, including residential homes, commercial facilities, hotels, offices, factories, and schools. The firm aims to provide distinctive added value to spaces, architecture, and landscapes through concept-making that reveals the potential needs and identity of projects, along with innovative design. Mr Studio's field spans a variety of building types and scales, ranging from interior design to large-scale urban development. In each project, the firm carefully interprets the unique context of the site and strives for site-specific architecture that can only exist in that particular place.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically remarkable creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the pinnacle of architectural design achievement. These designs often incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make notable impacts on improving everyday life within the built environment.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. Welcoming entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase innovative design visions and gain global recognition. The competition, organized annually across all industries since 2008, is judged by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to the advancement of architecture and inspire future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

