Yokohama Symphostage by Obayashi Corporation Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Obayashi Corporation's Innovative Complex Building Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Obayashi Corporation 's "Yokohama Symphostage" as the Silver winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Yokohama Symphostage as an outstanding example of architectural excellence within the industry.The Yokohama Symphostage's innovative design aligns with current trends in the Architecture industry, focusing on creating multi-functional spaces that seamlessly integrate with the surrounding environment. The complex building's multi-layered plaza and interconnected pedestrian spaces demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to urban design, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.Obayashi Corporation's award-winning design stands out for its unique features, including a total floor area of approximately 180,000 m2, a multi-layered plaza that revitalizes and interconnects historically disconnected pedestrian spaces, and a sterically developed public facility with multiple uses organized in an organic manner. The design also incorporates advanced simulations for wind, sunlight, and pedestrian flow to optimize each space for its intended use, while the exterior design of the office area provides a comfortable working environment.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a testament to Obayashi Corporation's commitment to innovation and excellence in architectural design. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects and contribute to setting new industry standards for complex building designs that prioritize functionality, sustainability, and user experience.Yokohama Symphostage was designed by a talented team at Obayashi Corporation, including Hiroshi Satake, Kenji Matsuoka, Daisuke Iwasaki, and Ryosuke Okawa, who collaborated to bring this innovative complex building to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Obayashi CorporationObayashi Corporation is a leading Japanese construction company that provides a wide range of buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools, to meet the diverse needs of customers and society. With a strong focus on environmentally responsible building construction and initiatives such as wooden structures, Zero Energy Buildings (ZEB), and eco-friendly construction using low-carbon materials and fuel, Obayashi Corporation is at the forefront of addressing the social challenge of carbon neutrality in the construction industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a significant contribution to advancing industry standards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their exceptional skill, originality, and impact on improving everyday life through their designs. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

