Holosentinel by Hey July Wins Silver in A' Information Technologies Design Award

Holosentinel

Innovative Smart Community System Recognized for Exceptional Design and Technological Advancement

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hey July 's groundbreaking work, Holosentinel, has been honored with the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Information Technologies Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of information technologies design, celebrating projects that demonstrate outstanding innovation, functionality, and aesthetics.Holosentinel's recognition underscores its significance not only for Hey July but also for the broader Information Technologies industry and its customers. The system's advanced features, including its hybrid 2D and 3D interface, AI-driven risk detection, and spatial optimization capabilities, align with the industry's push towards more intuitive, efficient, and secure solutions. By enhancing community safety and reducing energy consumption, Holosentinel showcases the practical benefits of cutting-edge Information Technologies design for users and stakeholders alike.Setting Holosentinel apart is its unique fusion of aerospace-grade visual clarity, real-time data integration, and predictive analytics. The system's millimeter-accurate 3D modeling and IoT sensor integration enable a highly detailed and responsive digital twin of the community. Coupled with AI behavioral models and intuitive gesture-based navigation, Holosentinel achieves breakthroughs in spatial cognition and operational efficiency, enabling rapid incident localization and proactive risk management.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Hey July's commitment to innovation and excellence in the Information Technologies domain. The accolade is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving further advancements in digital twin technology, predictive analytics, and user-centric design. As Holosentinel sets a new benchmark for smart community systems, it has the potential to influence industry standards and practices, fostering a new era of spatially intelligent and sustainable urban management.Holosentinel was designed by a talented team at Hey July, including Leader Gao Chao, Technical Consultant Bao Xiaopan, Designer Zhang Shiqi, 3D Modeler Fan Shengming, and Development Engineer Wang Qi. Their collective expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this award-winning project to fruition.Interested parties may learn more about Holosentinel and Hey July's innovative work at:About Hey JulyHey July is a nationally significant Chinese enterprise with 6 years of expertise in digital twin technologies. The company has developed digital twin platforms for major events like the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Hangzhou Asian Games. With over 100 successful projects across various sectors, including energy, Hey July helps clients enhance economic efficiency and achieve sustainable development.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original, highly functional creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate technical prowess, artistic skill, and insightful creativity to make a positive impact on everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring only the most deserving works are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. It welcomes entries from creative technologists, design agencies, companies, technology brands, and influential players in the IT and design sectors. By participating, entrants can showcase their talents, gain global recognition, and contribute to the progress of the IT industry. The A' Design Award ultimately aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate at: https://informationtechnologiesawards.com

