Cloud Living Room by Xiaobing Cheng Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Cloud Living Room

Innovative Corporate Logo Design Recognized for Excellence in Graphic Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Xiaobing Cheng 's "Cloud Living Room" as the Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovative concepts behind the "Cloud Living Room" corporate logo, solidifying its position as a standout work in the graphic design industry.The "Cloud Living Room" logo design showcases the importance of effective visual communication in representing a brand's identity and values. By winning the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award, this design demonstrates its relevance to current industry trends and its potential to inspire future advancements in graphic design practices. The recognition also underscores the practical benefits of well-executed graphic design for businesses, such as enhanced brand recognition and improved customer engagement.Xiaobing Cheng's award-winning design captures the essence of the "Cloud Living Room" concept through its unique visual elements. The logo's modular design, inspired by the opening form of windows, symbolizes the openness and inclusiveness of the space while echoing the slider components in technological interactions. The use of the golden ratio in the design's composition and the application of Pantone spot colors in the printing process further elevate the logo's aesthetic appeal and technical excellence.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award serves as a significant milestone for Xiaobing Cheng and the "Cloud Living Room" project. This recognition not only validates the design's merits but also sets the stage for future innovative endeavors. The award acts as a catalyst, motivating the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and exploring new avenues for visual communication in the graphic design industry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Cloud Living Room" design at:About Cloud Living RoomCloud Living Room symbolizes a reception space at the pinnacle of the city, serving as a bridge connecting the city and the future, people and space, resources and opportunities. "Cloud" represents height and vision, reflecting the project's strategic position at the city's peak, offering a panoramic perspective of the overall landscape. It aims to create an intelligent and futuristic urban exhibition space, providing a platform for interaction, exchange, and experiential display for citizens.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate remarkable expertise, talent, and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award invites visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their remarkable design capabilities. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicsdesignawards.com

