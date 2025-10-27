Protecting Rights, Preserving Freedom: Steffen Dietrich of Strafrechtskanzlei Dietrich Earns 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
One such professional is Steffen Dietrich, who is a highly respected criminal defence lawyer and has just been honoured with the 2025 ThreeBestRated® award. This award is not given lightly—a rigorous 50-Point Inspection criteria has scrutinised him from multiple angles before recognizing him as one of the top three criminal defence lawyers in Berlin. This award attests to Steffen’s legal acumen and unwavering commitment to justice.
Steffen Dietrich: Bigwig of Berlin’s Criminal Defence System
Steffen Dietrich is a Berlin-born criminal defence lawyer who is known for his ability to blend theoretical and special practical skills in criminal law. He has nearly two decades of experience in criminal law and has been awarded the title ‘Specialist Lawyer for Criminal Law’ by the Berlin Bar Association.
He pursued legal studies at Humboldt University in Berlin and Leopold Franzens University in Innsbruck. Steffen’s passion for helping others drove him to gain practical experience even during his studies. He worked at a commercial law firm, Rödl Enneking & Partner, part of the Rödl & Partner network, where he gained early exposure to the legal industry.
Following that, he completed his legal clerkship in Berlin, which got him the opportunity to work at two prominent law firms:
>> Dan Assan & Partners in Tel Aviv, an Israeli firm engaged in human rights advocacy, particularly for Palestinians.
>> Later at Dr. Wolff and Partners, which is Germany’s well-known law firm, known for its high-profile defence cases, including the defense of former GDR State Council Chairman Erich Honecker case.
It was when working at Dr. Wolff and Partners that he realized the lack of emphasis on the rights of the accused within the justice system. Driven to bridge the gap with genuine representation, he co-founded Krautzig Dietrich along with attorney Thomas Krautzig in 2006, shortly after being admitted to the bar.
At Krautzig Dietrich, he led the criminal law department that further honed his skills. Later in 2012, he went on to establish his own law firm Dietrich Criminal Law Firm, where he demonstrates compassionate and rigorous courtroom advocacy.
Dietrich Criminal Law Firm
Dietrich Criminal Law Firm is devoted to criminal defence law that serves Berlin, Brandenburg and across Germany. Steffen’s practice emphasises transparent communication, strategic defense planning and unwavering advocacy. Each case handled by Steffen is aligned with the principles of the German Criminal Code (StGB).
He believes that open, transparent communication is essential to building a trusting relationship between client and defence counsel, which guarantees an effective representation and favourable outcomes. To instill a sense of trust and provide clear guidance on the next step, he offers an initial free consultation. Visit anwalt-strafrecht.berlin to schedule a consultation and to know more about Steffen Dietrich and his team.
Steffen handles a broad spectrum of criminal defence cases, including traffic violations, drug offences, juvenile cases, sex-related crimes, offences against public order, counterfeiting, insult offences, document forgery, clemency petitions, and retrials.
