The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market Expanding With $9.36 Billion at 12.1% CAGR by 2029

Expected to grow to $9.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for fiber-to-the-cell (FTTC) fiber has witnessed a fast-paced expansion in the recent past. The market, which is valued at $5.26 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $5.92 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Factors such as growing urban population density, escalating broadband penetration, a surge in streaming and online entertainment, an increase in data traffic among enterprises, along with a rise in e-commerce activities, have contributed to its growth during the historic period.

The market size of fiber-to-the-cell (FTTC) fiber is predicted to have a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $9.37 billion in 2029. This growth is projected with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The development in the forecast period is credited to the surge in smart city initiatives, enhanced use of cloud services, 5G network expansion, growing demand for remote working solutions, and increased digital healthcare solutions. The forecast period will also see key trends like progress in 5G small cell deployment, creation of high-capacity backhaul solutions, breakthroughs in low-latency optical networking, advancements in cloud radio access networks (C-RAN), and the development of energy-efficient fiber infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the fiber-to-the-cell (fttc) fiber market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28643&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market?

The uptick in mobile broadband usage is predicted to stimulate the fiber-to-the-cell (FTTC) fiber market's expansion. Mobile broadband refers to high-speed internet access via wireless connections over cellular networks, enabling connectivity for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices on the move. The dependence on smartphones and devices requiring constantly active, rapid internet access is leading to an increase in mobile broadband demand. Fiber-to-the-cell (FTTCell) fiber accommodates mobile broadband by offering high-capacity, low-delay backhaul links between cell towers and central networks, thereby ensuring quick data speeds and dependable connectivity for 4G and 5G services. For example, data from the UK government-approved regulatory and competition authority, the Office of Communications, in December 2022 shows that full-fiber connections have now reached 12.4 million households or 42%, a 4.3 million increase from the previous year. Consequently, the escalating need for mobile broadband is boosting the fiber-to-the-cell (FTTC) fiber market's progress.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market?

Major players in the Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• Prysmian Group

• Corning Incorporated

• Amphenol Corporation

• Nexans S.A.

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

• Leoni AG

• Fujikura Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market?

Leaders in the fiber-to-the-cell (FTTC) fiber market are prioritizing the development and expansion of their fiber-optic infrastructure. This is achieved through strategic alliances aimed at increasing mobile broadband capacity and fulfilling the surging demand for low-latency connectivity in both urban and rural areas. Hybrid fiber-copper network architectures, which mixes high-speed optical fiber for distant data transmission with pre-existing copper lines for the final user or cell site connection, are key to delivering cost-effective, high-performance broadband. For example, in November 2023, Solutions30, a tech services company based in France, collaborated with GlasfaserPlus GmbH of Germany to implement a fiber optic FTTH network in Saarland and Bayern. Their goal is to connect as many as 4 million households in smaller urban and rural areas by 2028. Solutions30 hopes to leverage its European fiber deployment experience to establish itself as a major player in Germany, while GlasfaserPlus, a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, focuses on increasing broadband access in underserved areas.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market Segments

The fiber-to-the-cell (FTTC) fiber market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Single-Mode, Multi-Mode

2) By Deployment: Underground, Aerial, Submarine, Other Deployments

3) By Application: Telecommunications, Data Centers, Community Antenna Television, Industrial, Military, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Internet Service Providers, Enterprises, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Mode: Simplex, Duplex, Polarization Maintaining, Dispersion Shifted

2) By Multi-Mode: Step Index, Graded Index, Laser Optimized, Bend Insensitive

View the full fiber-to-the-cell (fttc) fiber market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-to-the-cell-fttc-fiber-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the FTTC fiber market, and Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The FTTC Fiber Global Market Report 2025 comprises data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fiber-To-The-Cell (FTTC) Fiber Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fiber Optics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-optics-global-market-report

Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-lasers-global-market-report

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.