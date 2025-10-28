Image Measuring Instrument Market CAGR to be at 9.4% from 2025 to 2029 | $1.9 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Image Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Image Measuring Instrument Market?

The market size for image measuring instruments has seen a notable surge in recent times. It is projected to expand from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The historical growth is tied to the heightened demand for precise measurements in industrial applications, an upswing in implementation in automotive quality control, an increase in usage for aerospace component testing, a growing dependency on electronic and semiconductor inspection, and a rise in application in the manufacturing of medical devices.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of the image measuring instrument is projected to witness a substantial upsurge, escalating to $1.90 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the emerging demand for non-touch measurement solutions, widespread use in 3D measurement applications, intensifying emphasis on electronic miniaturization, surging application in testing renewable energy components and broadening implementation in consumer electronics manufacturing. Key trends anticipated in the forecast timeframe encompass persistent progress in software tie-in, augmenting investment in research & development, burgeoning innovations in 3D metrology systems, advancements in AI for enhancing measurement precision, and swift advancement in the production of portable and handheld image measuring tools.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Image Measuring Instrument Market?

The boost in the image measuring instrument market is likely spurred by a surge in automation within the manufacturing field. Automation in this context refers to the implementation of machines and technology to carry out production duties with limited human interference. It ensures heightened production efficiency, as machines are able to execute tasks with greater speed and precision than their human counterparts. By offering accurate, non-contact measurement and inspection, image measuring instruments contribute significantly to this rise in automation. They enable machines to automatically cross-check dimensions, identify faults, and uphold quality standards without human intervention. Cementing this point, the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization based in Germany, reported in April 2024 that there was a substantial uptick in automation investment by US manufacturing firms. Industrial robot installations had seen a 12% increase, reaching a total of 44,303 units in 2023. Thus, this growing automation trend within the manufacturing sector is fueling the expansion of the image measuring instrument market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Image Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the Image Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

• KLA Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• AMETEK Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Nikon Metrology NV

• Bruker Corporation

• Carl Zeiss AG

• JENOPTIK AG

• Renishaw plc

• Mitutoyo Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Image Measuring Instrument Industry?

Key players in the image measuring instrument industry are concentrating on the introduction of innovative tools such as compact manual vision measuring machines. The goal is to boost measurement precision, lessen the time consumed in inspections, and augment overall operational efficiency during quality management procedures. These machines are compact, manually operated, and leverage optical imaging for precise measurement of shapes and sizes of small to medium parts efficiently and economically. For example, in September 2025, the QM-Fit was introduced by Mitutoyo Corporation. This Japan-based metrological technology and measuring instrument firm developed the QM-Fit as a compact, manual vision measuring machine meant to supersede conventional profile projectors. It provides prompt, accurate inspections with its user-friendly automated feature recognition and touchscreen interface, eliminating the need for manual setup or alterations. The QM-Fit, outfitted with a 20-megapixel high-resolution colour sensor, telecentric lens, and digital zoom, offers exact measurements with an error margin of just ±10 micrometers and regularity within ±4 micrometers. It has a compact structure that allows for hassle-free installation on the production floor without the need for special stands and provides real-time graphic pass or fail results along with traceability for quality audits.

What Segments Are Covered In The Image Measuring Instrument Market Report?

The image measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Optical Comparators, Digital Microscopes, Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), Video Measuring Machines, Laser Scanners

2) By Features: Portability, Ease Of Use, Data Management Capability, Measurement Accuracy, Integration with Software Solutions

3) By Technology: 2-Dimensional Image Measurement, 3-Dimensional Image Measurement, Automated Measurement Systems, Manual Measurement Systems

4) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Medical, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Manufacturers, Research Institutions, Quality Control Laboratories, Educational Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Comparators: Shadow Optical Comparators, Profile Projector Comparators, Digital Optical Comparators, Horizontal Optical Comparators, Vertical Optical Comparators

2) By Digital Microscopes: Compound Digital Microscopes, Stereo Digital Microscopes, Fluorescence Digital Microscopes, Inverted Digital Microscopes, Portable Digital Microscopes

3) By Coordinate Measuring Machines: Bridge Coordinate Measuring Machines, Gantry Coordinate Measuring Machines, Horizontal Arm Coordinate Measuring Machines, Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines, Cantilever Coordinate Measuring Machines

4) By Video Measuring Machines: Manual Video Measuring Machines, Automatic Video Measuring Machines, Hybrid Video Measuring Machines, Portable Video Measuring Machines, Multi Axis Video Measuring Machines

5) By Laser Scanners: Handheld Laser Scanners, Desktop Laser Scanners, Industrial Laser Scanners, 3D Laser Scanners, Portable Laser Scanners

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Image Measuring Instrument Market?

In the Image Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025, North America led in market size in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

