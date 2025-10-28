Hair Salon Ventilation System Market to Reach USD $1.58 Billion by 2029 at 8.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hair Salon Ventilation System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Hair Salon Ventilation System Market?

In previous years, the market size for ventilation systems in hair salons has experienced significant growth. It's projected to increase from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion by 2025, with an 8.7% CAGR. Historically, the growth has been attributable to heightened awareness of hygiene within salons, increasing concern over the quality of indoor air, a rise in the quantity of commercial hair salons, increased implementation of simple ventilation solutions, and enhanced awareness of risks associated with chemical exposure.

In the coming years, the market for ventilation systems in hair salons is predicted to experience robust growth. The anticipation is for a growth to $1.59 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The anticipated growth within the forecast period could be due to a surge in demand for versatile ventilation systems, an increased alertness regarding the control of airborne diseases, a heightened attention to employee health and work output, an escalation in the requirement for efficient odor and smoke removal, and an increased consumer preference for pleasant indoor ambiances. Important trends to look out for during this forecast period include progressive air purification technologies, new developments in intelligent ventilation controls, strides in silent ventilation units, the incorporation of real-time indoor air quality screens, and improvements in the durability of ventilation systems.

Download a free sample of the hair salon ventilation system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28659&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Hair Salon Ventilation System Global Market Growth?

The heightened understanding about the quality of air in enclosed spaces is anticipated to drive the expansion of the hair salon ventilation system market. This awareness about indoor air quality is growing as more individuals acknowledge the potential health risks associated with continual exposure to indoor pollutants, such as respiratory issues, allergies, and related health problems. By effectively purging chemical odours, dust, and other contaminants, a hair salon ventilation system underscores the significance of maintaining a clean, healthy indoor environment for employees and customers alike. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency reported in June 2025 that Americans, on average, spend roughly 90% of their time indoors where the concentration of certain pollutants can be anywhere between 2 to 5 times higher than outdoor levels. Hence, this rising understanding of indoor air quality is fueling the growth of the hair salon ventilation system market. Due to growing concerns about health and safety, the upsurge in air pollution is also contributing to the advancement of the hair salon ventilation system market. Air pollution means the existence of detrimental substances in the air, including gases, dust, and chemicals, which can harm human health, animals, and the environment. The continual increase in vehicular traffic results in the constant emission of large quantities of damaging gases and microscopic particulate matter which build up in the atmosphere, jeopardising air quality and presenting grave health hazards. By capturing and eliminating harmful chemical odours, dust, and smells, a hair salon ventilation system promotes a clean and safe indoor environment for both customers and employees. As noted by the American Lung Association in April 2025, 156 million Americans were exposed to polluted air in their communities in 2024, an increase of 25 million from the previous year. Consequently, the rising levels of air pollution are stimulating the expansion of the hair salon ventilation system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Hair Salon Ventilation System Market?

Major players in the Hair Salon Ventilation System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Trane Technologies plc

• Lennox International Inc.

• Greenheck Fan Corporation

• Systemair AB

• Twin City Fan Companies Ltd.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Hair Salon Ventilation System Market Report?

The hair salon ventilation system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Exhaust Ventilation Systems, Supply Ventilation Systems, Balanced Ventilation Systems, Energy Recovery Ventilation Systems, Other Product Types

2) By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors Or Wholesalers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Commercial Hair Salons, Home-Based Salons, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Exhaust Ventilation Systems: Wall Mounted Exhaust Fans, Ceiling Mounted Exhaust Fans, Ducted Exhaust Systems, Inline Exhaust Fans

2) By Supply Ventilation Systems: Wall Mounted Supply Fans, Ceiling Mounted Supply Fans, Ducted Supply Systems, Spot Supply Ventilators

3) By Balanced Ventilation Systems: Heat Recovery Ventilation Units, Mechanical Ventilation With Heat Recovery, Dual Flow Ventilation Systems, Central Balanced Ventilation

4) By Energy Recovery Ventilation Systems: Sensible Heat Recovery Units, Enthalpy Recovery Ventilators, Rotary Wheel Energy Recovery Systems, Plate Heat Exchanger Systems

5) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Ventilation Systems, Natural Ventilation Enhancers, Air Curtains, Portable Ventilation Units

View the full hair salon ventilation system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hair-salon-ventilation-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Hair Salon Ventilation System Industry?

The Hair Salon Ventilation System Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the dominant region in the given year while projecting the fastest growth for the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hair Salon Ventilation System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ventilation System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilation-system-global-market-report

Nail Salon Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nail-salon-global-market-report

Handicapped Placement Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/handicapped-placement-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.