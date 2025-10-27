Covyne Entertainment Begins Development on Maralinga, a Cold War-Era Survival Game Exploring Australia’s Nuclear Past

"In Maralinga, nothing stays buried forever" Atomic bombs were tested on Maralinga Atomic Bomb testing at the site of Maralinga in 1960

Independent Australian game studio Covyne Entertainment has announced the commencement of development on educational historical survival game, Maralinga.

We traveled to South Australia earlier this year and visited the site, we explored the remains of the old military base and were fortunate enough to sit down with Elder Jeremy Lebois” — Andrew Naish

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Australian studio Covyne Entertainment has begun development on Maralinga , a survival and historical narrative game set amid the real 1950s British nuclear tests in South Australia. Blending historical accuracy with First Nations storytelling, Maralinga explores both the secretive Cold War military operations and the lived experiences of the Aboriginal people affected by them. Developed in consultation with Indigenous voices and using verified archival sources, the game aims to shed light on one of Australia’s most haunting Cold War chapters.Maralinga will tell a powerful twofold story; the secretive military and government operations that oversaw the tests, and the human story of both the military personnel who's lives were held of little account amid the very real dangers of handling radioactive materails and of the Aboriginal people whose ancestral lands were chosen as the test site. Through immersive storytelling, realistic environments, and historical accuracy, Covyne Entertainment aims to illuminate a dark but vital part of Australian and British military history.The story will be told in an Australian Gothic cultural and artistic style that explores the dark, unsettling, and often tragic aspects of life on the Australian landscape. It will blend elements of Gothic horror such as isolation, decay, moral ambiguity, and the supernatural with the uniquely harsh and lonely Australian environment. Instead of haunted castles and foggy moors, Australian Gothic finds its setting in the bleached deserts and abandoned townships of the outback; places where isolation and history intertwine. Nowhere is this atmosphere more tangible than at Maralinga, where the barren landscape itself serves as a haunting reminder of Australia’s Cold War past and the lasting psychological and cultural scars it left behind.“Maralinga is about truth. The military secrecy, the Cold War race for power, the Government coverup, and the resilience of the First Nations people who endured it,” said Brionne Naish, Creative Director at Covyne Entertainment. “We are working directly with Aboriginal collaborators and drawing from national archives to tell both sides of this story with authenticity and respect through a FPS style gameplay."While Maralinga draws deeply from real historical events, its fictional element, the presence of mutated wildlife born from the fallout, transforms the experience into a gripping survival thriller, ensuring the game remains as exciting and immersive as it is thought-provoking.The military narrative will draw on records from the Australian National Archives and information made public through the Royal Commission into British Nuclear Tests in Australia (1980s), alongside first-hand accounts from surviving members of the Australian and British Armed Forces. “Over the past year, I’ve been studying the findings of the Royal Commission, reviewing first-hand accounts, and reading the work of researchers who have unearthed stories long buried in secrecy. Maralinga is a story that deserves to be told and few Australians truly know what happened there. I believe the most powerful way to share it is through an interactive experience, allowing players to step directly into Maralinga and uncover its hidden past.”Brionne Naish, Creative Director at Covyne Entertainment"We traveled to South Australia earlier this year and visited the site, we explored the remains of the old military base and were fortunate enough to sit down with Elder Jeremy Lebois of the Oak Valley Community to talk about the events of the past and to invite discussion on the game itself and how the community could be involved. We walked away from that experience with a profound sense of responsibility in how we develop this game. We have been invited back for further discussions with more community members, and this is being planned for the very near future"The Aboriginal perspective will be shaped through consultation with community members and cultural advisors involved in the project, ensuring genuine representation and storytelling that reflects the lived experiences of the Maralinga Tjarutja people."This month at PaxAus in Melbourne, a Maralinga promo video was shown for the first time to crowds and the response was overwhelming" said Andrew Naish Lead Developer and Studio Head at Covyne Entertainment, "we had so much excitement about this game we feel we've hit a sweet spot. We know FPS horror surivival games are very popular, but the Australian Outback theme has not been explored in games and it seems, at least with the Australian audience, its the Outback element with the mutated Australian wildlife that has excited gamers."Following the successful release of its debut title, Dolven, which launched on Steam and was showcased at PAX Aus in Melbourne, Covyne Entertainment now turns its focus toward bringing Maralinga to life for PC and Mac initially and with funding will look towards consoles such as VR for a truly immersive gaming experience. For ongoing development updates, visit www.covyne.com or follow Covyne Entertainment on social media.About Covyne EntertainmentCovyne Entertainment is an independent Australian game studio based in Melbourne, known for creating immersive, story-driven games that blend history, strategy, and emotion. Their debut release, Dolven, was praised for its distinctive mix of tactical gameplay and rich world-building. Maralinga continues the studio’s mission to explore meaningful stories through interactive entertainment.Media Contact:Brionne NaishPR & Communications Covyne EntertainmentEmail: contact@covyne.comWebsite: www.covyne.com

