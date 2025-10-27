Covyne Entertainment and TKFY Announce the Official Release of Dolven After Three Years in Development

The Game Expo 2025 Melbourne with team members Andrew, Brionne and Mike Form hands on the pillars Dolven

After three years of passionate development, Dolven brings a blend of strategic card combat, immersive lore to life.

Seeing players engage with it at PAX in its alpha form was a buzz, we got great initial feedback and now to see it on Steam is incredibly rewarding.” — Andrew Naish

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The game made its public debut at PAX Aus in Melbourne in 2023, where players experienced the alpha gameplay with its unique brand of combat and cardplay, this event marked the first milestone with its major milestone in 2025 at PAXAus again, this time the full game with its release features were on display.“Dolven has been a labor of love that combines classic tactical strategy with a modern RPG feel,” said Andrew Naish Lead Developer“Seeing players engage with it at PAX in its alpha form was a buzz, we got great initial feedback and now to see it on Steam is incredibly rewarding. We have been working on it with the help of our studio partner TKFY , our good friend Mike has been instrumental in story and narrative development”What makes Dolven unique? "Most certainly the card mechanics combined with tactical combat" said Andrew Naish"Unlike traditional turn-based RPGs, we've fused poker-like card combinations with tactical grid based combat.Players form hands (pairs, doubles, flushes, straight flushes) using mercenary cards placed on Pillars, which affect entire battlefield columns. This system rewards strategic thinking and deck-building creativity. I think too we should mention the Pillar mechanic is central to Dolven’s gameplay: mercenary cards placed on pillars empower entire battlefield columns and this introduces a vertical-layered strategy, where card placement affects the gameplay." Covyne Entertainment has confirmed that ongoing updates are planned for Dolven, including the localisation into additional languages, the first being German. There will be expanded story arcs, new cards and mercenaries, and refined battle systems based on community feedback. The studio is also exploring the possibility of developing a multiplayer mode, allowing players to test their strategic builds against each other in ranked or casual online play. "We would likely require funding to begin any new development on Dolven as a multiplayer game, it's certainly something we want to do, but at the moment we are focusing on obtaining funds for the new game Maralinga first" said Brionne NaishAs a reward to players over the next two weeks, the leaderboard competition will be active on Steam with a first, second and third place earning respectively $100, $50, $25 in steam game vouchers.With Dolven now released, Covyne Entertainment will begin pre-production on their next major project, Maralinga, a survival horror experience set in the Australian outback. This game is based on true events that occurred during the Cold War era. Inspired by the real-world nuclear testing sites at Maralinga in South Australia, the game will blend psychological suspense, historical storytelling, and intense survival gameplay.“Our goal with Maralinga is to tell a powerful story set against a haunting chapter of Australian history,” said Brionne Naish, the games creative director. “It’s a completely different genre to Dolven, but one we’re incredibly excited to bring to life."Dolven is available now on Steam. To learn more, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/2369850/Dolven/ or www.covyne.com About Covyne EntertainmentCovyne Entertainment is an independent Australian game studio dedicated to creating rich narrative-driven experiences that combine innovative mechanics and strong storytelling. The studio’s debut title, Dolven, reflects their passion for blending strategy, lore, and art into unforgettable worlds.Media Contact:Andrew NaishPR & Communications — Covyne EntertainmentEmail: contact@covyne.comWebsite: www.covyne.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.