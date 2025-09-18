Embed x Six Flags Qiddiya

Embed Chosen as Cashless Tech Provider for Six Flags Qiddiya City

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is proud to announce its partnership with Six Flags Qiddiya City. This next-generation theme park makes history as the first-ever Six Flags park to be designed and built from the ground up outside North America since 1971, redefining what’s possible for world-class entertainment in the Kingdom.Purposely built for Qiddiya City, the first city built for play, the park is designed to deliver world-class thrills at every turn. Guests can look forward to five record-breaking rides, including the thrill-fuelled Falcons Flight, the towering Sirocco Tower, the gravity-defying Gyrospin, the tilt coaster Iron Rattler, and the high-speed Spitfire Coaster. Each ride has been engineered to push the limits of innovation and excitement, redefining what theme parks can offer.The deal with Embed includes smartTOUCH+ card readers and game cards to power the massive property spanning 320,000 square metres, with 28 rides and attractions, 18 family rides, and 29 food and beverage options.“Embed is privileged to be the chosen FEC tech partner to power Six Flags Qiddiya City with our cashless solutions,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “This partnership deepens our roots in a region where technology and culture go hand-in-hand towards world-class tourism and development. With the trust of Six Flags Qiddiya City, Embed will continue to integrate advanced technology into more world-class destinations in KSA for guest convenience and operator excellence.”“Our goal is to make every moment at Six Flags Qiddiya City as effortless as it is exciting”, says Brian Machamer, Park President at Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City. “With the integration of a reliable cashless system in the park, we look forward to working with Embed to make pay-and-play a seamless and convenient experience for tourists and nationals alike.”Six Flags Qiddiya City is set to launch in late 2025.About EmbedEmbed is the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the platform is a complete integrated cashless solution for business owners to maximize revenue and operational efficiency while reducing costs.With Embed’s platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across its entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks, and more - all integrated and accessible via mobile.With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower Family Entertainment (FEC) businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere.

