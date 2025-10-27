SMART CITY EXPO MIAMI 2025 – A JOURNEY THROUGH MASTERCLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SCEM25 - Masterclasses and Workshops

Day Three: A Journey Through Masterclasses and Workshops Redefining the Future of Urban Life

Day Three at Smart City Expo Miami revealed that reimagining urban spaces begins with reimagining ourselves - layer by layer, idea by idea, toward cities that truly live, adapt, and belong to everyone” — Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO of Smart Cities Americas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third day of SMART CITY EXPO MIAMI 2025 – RE:IMAGINE URBAN SPACES delivered an extraordinary exchange of ideas through a series of world-class masterclasses and workshops that illuminated how cities can evolve to be more resilient, inclusive, and regenerative. Award-winning professionals and leading international thinkers shared transformative approaches that combined technology, design, and human insight.The day’s sessions opened with Ann Vanner, founder of Healing Buildings (London), who presented Urban Layers: Building Smart Cities for Resilience, Adaptability, and Well-being. Drawing inspiration from Stewart Brand’s “Pace Layer Theory,” Vanner challenged participants to rethink cities as living systems designed with emotional intelligence and adaptability in mind.Urban strategist Professor José Antonio Ondiviela of Universidad Francisco de Vitoria (Madrid) followed with Where is Your City in the Global Race for Talent?, exploring the emotional and rational drivers that make cities magnets for innovation and opportunity amid rapid technological and demographic change.Renowned regenerative urbanist Dr. May East (Edinburgh) offered a visionary reflection in What if Women Designed the City?. Guided by her celebrated book, she invited participants to explore 33 leverage points for creating cities that are greener, wilder, and more inclusive—cities that work better for women and, in turn, benefit everyone.Hands-on learning interactive workshops came next. Dr. Jonathan Reichental (Palo Alto) simplified the complex world of digital currencies in Everything You Wanted to Know About Crypto (But Were Too Afraid to Ask), engaging participants with real-world examples that clarified blockchain, mining, and digital value creation.In Designing Participatory Processes for Spatial Equity, Honorata Grzesikowska of JUSThood.city led urban professionals through dynamic co-design methods using persona cards and storytelling to embed equity and empathy into urban planning.Rounding out the day, Natalia Uribe, co-founder of UWM, facilitated Human Pollinators for Regenerative Urban Futures—a participatory journey combining memory, imagination, and storytelling to awaken the regenerative spirit within the urban transformation process.The third day of Smart City Expo Miami was a vivid demonstration of how design, participation, and imagination can merge to construct cities that serve both people and the planet.

