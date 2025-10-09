Global perspectives at Smart City Expo Miami 2025

Smart City Expo Miami 2025 - Day 2

Global perspectives on digital transformation, circular innovation, and ethical intelligence at Smart City Expo Miami 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coming off a sold-out opening day, Smart City Expo Miami 2025 continued its forward momentum with a full day of talks and panels focused on AI, digital twins, the next generation of participatory planning, and more. With speakers from upwards of 20 countries and over 350 participants, the event again proved why Miami has become a meeting point for the world’s smart city movement.Throughout the day, attendees engaged in high-quality networking, shared practical solutions, and explored how technology can help cities adapt to global challenges – from climate resilience to circular economies. Between sessions, participants browsed a pop-up bookstore featuring unique titles on urban innovation and design, further emphasizing the event’s intellectual and creative atmosphere.As the conference enters its final day, the focus now turns to action, with masterclasses designed to dive deeper into key themes and an AI Summit for Mayors offering city leaders a platform to share best practices. A press conference with interview opportunities will close the program, connecting local impact with global dialogue.Human-Centered AI: Keeping People in the LoopThe day opened with a call to rebalance our investment in people, not just machines. Natalia Uribe, founder of Urban World Matters (London), warned of an era at risk of digital hallucinations. “We’re investing in machines but not enough in humans,” she said. “Data without humans is sterile.” Her concept of urban human pollinators – individuals who transfer knowledge and empathy across systems – set the tone for a day focused on ensuring cities stay human.From Toronto, Khatereh Baharikhoob of Brook Mcilroy expanded on that idea, sharing how AI can support participatory planning if guided responsibly. “AI won’t take your job, but someone using AI might,” she said, outlining how disclosure, fact-checking, and human oversight ensure technology complements local insight rather than replacing it.Jose Antonio Ondiviela of Universidad Francisco de Vitoria in Madrid addressed AI’s role in urban social resiliency, introducing the idea of a vulnerability index to prioritize support for at-risk neighborhoods. “Sixty percent of cities face at least six natural disasters,” he noted. “Resilience begins with understanding who is most vulnerable and preparing accordingly.”From Łódź, Poland, Wojciech Ciesielski shared how his city is testing robotic process automation, AI-powered monitoring, and digital twins to improve public services. “Smart administration shapes smart cities,” he said, emphasizing small, iterative steps and open data initiatives that invite citizens to co-createsolutions.Governance, Ethics, and the Role of ResponsibilityIn a session on AI governance, Chris Lane of Smart AI Connect urged cities to treat every AI deployment as both an opportunity and a risk. “AI is complicated. It’s not as simple as just deploying,” he said. “Without proper governance, every AI project becomes a business risk.” His framework emphasized documentation, transparency, and cross-department collaboration as essential safeguards.Digital Twins, Data, and the Climate ClockEuropean cities took the stage to show how data can accelerate sustainability. Antonio Jara, CTO of Libelium (Spain), discussed the role of digital twins and real-time environmental sensing in driving climate action. “Now is the time for smart cities to actually deliver,” he said, describing scalable IoT systems and open data spaces that allow third parties to innovate.Similarly, Michael Guthrie of INFORM Studio (Detroit) showcased how placemaking connectors can tie data insights directly to cultural and social outcomes. Through examples in Providence, Miami, and Toronto, he illustrated how analytics can inform more vibrant, people-centered spaces.Circular Economies and Regional InnovationFrom Florida, Tyler Wood, VP of Circularity at Carbotura, made a powerful case for waste as opportunity. “We’re not a waste management company. We’re a circular manufacturing business,” he said, outlining how zero-emission, no-sort diversion can turn trash into high-value materials, create jobs, and attract industrial investment.Karim Dasuki of I-Cluster Corporation brought a social lens to technology, describing how best practices in the Colombian Caribbean are empowering mayors and residents alike. His message: “Technology won’t mean anything without a social aspect.” Through participatory governance and citizen co-responsibility, the region is aligning innovation with inclusion.Looking AheadAs Day 2 came to a close, one theme resonated across every session: the smartest cities are those that put humans at the center of their digital transformation. With tomorrow’s AI Summit for Mayors, press conference, and interactive masterclasses, Smart City Expo Miami is set to translate these ideas into next steps, ensuring that the conversations sparked here continue to grow well beyond the conference walls..

