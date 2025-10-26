All aboard for inclusion: SA’s Sensory Bus hits the road

Release date: 25/10/25

Even more South Australians will now be able to enjoy our State’s famous festivals and major events, with the Malinauskas Labor Government launching a new mobile Sensory Bus.

The Sensory Bus is a retired Torrens Transit Bus that has been refurbished to create a purpose-built, mobile sensory room designed to help autistic South Australians feel welcome and supported while enjoying community events.

The brand new space has been launched at the OzAsia Festival’s Moon Lantern Trail, where it will provide an inclusive, therapeutic space for festivalgoers seeking sensory support.

By attending major events across Adelaide, the bus helps reduce barriers to inclusion and creates welcoming environment for autistic children, young people, and adults.

The exterior of the bus features vibrant artwork created by two autistic South Australians through a competition and handpicked by the autistic advisory group.

Their designs reflect themes of identity, inclusion, and connection to place, and now proudly wrap the bus as a visual celebration of autistic creativity and community.

The Sensory Bus has been made possible through strong partnerships between government, community, and industry. It was constructed by McMahon Services, with inclusive design by Cox Architecture, and is operated by Autism SA. The project is proudly supported by Kelsian Group, who provided the retired Torrens Transit bus that was transformed into this unique mobile sensory space. Telstra will be providing free Wi-Fi for bus users.

The Sensory Bus will attend major events such as the Adelaide 500, Multicultural Festival, and Tour Down Under, and is also available for organisations to book on a fee-for-service basis to support inclusive programming.

For more information or to book the Sensory Bus, visit the Office for Autism website.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

South Australia is famous for its events and festivals and now even more people will be able to enjoy them with a new mobile sensory bus.

The purpose-built sensory bus will provide a welcoming environment for autistic people and their families who want to access a sensory space at major events.

SA is a national leader in this space, and the sensory bus is another way the Malinauskas Labor Government is supporting autism inclusion.