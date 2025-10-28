Groundwater Location Guarantee Announced by AquaterreX

For the first time, farmers, ranchers, municipalities, and commercial landowners can eliminate the risk of “dry holes” and low-flow wells. AquaterreX brings certainty to groundwater discovery.

ST PETERSBURGH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unparalleled move, AquaterreX, a global leader in groundwater location and management, has announced a formal guarantee on its groundwater location technology. The new AquaterreX Water Guarantee ensures that every project’s results will be within 20% of projected depth to water, flow rate, and drilling location accuracy—an extraordinary advancement in the water industry.“'Dry holes' and low-flow wells have cost farmers, ranchers, municipalities and developers hundreds of millions of dollars in the search for groundwater,” said James D’Arezzo, President of AquaterreX. “We have refined our technology to the point where we take the risk out of finding groundwater.”**A New Standard in Water Security** AquaterreX’s technology combines proprietary software, patented instrumentation, and advanced geospatial analysis to identify groundwater-bearing formations with scientific precision. This breakthrough enables the company to locate water resources that others overlook—bringing high-quality, renewable water within reach for farms, municipalities, and industries worldwide.“The combination of data, hardware, and software helped them pinpoint exactly where to drill and informed us of estimated yields,” said a New Mexico farm owner. “As it turned out, we got even more water than we expected.”**Deep Seated Water Technology Delivers Proven Results**At the core of AquaterreX’s success is Deep Seated Water Technology™, a proprietary system that identifies deeper, more resilient groundwater sources. These sources remain stable even during extreme drought conditions, providing a dependable, long-term solution for water security without requiring ultra-deep drilling or specialized equipment.With over 1,500 successful well locations across four continents, AquaterreX has achieved a 100% success rate in identifying groundwater. The company’s growing body of verified case studies demonstrates consistent results across diverse geological environments.“It is amazing to peer into the unknown that lies miles beneath our feet and then be able to proceed with laser-like precision in identifying the naturally occurring water pathways that bring the water close to the surface. This greatly mitigates the risk of traditional drilling.” – L. M., Landowner in Central Texas**Scientific Validation and Global Implications**Recent independent research supports AquaterreX’s findings. In a 2025 study by Princeton University and the University of Arizona, scientists mapped underground water pathways on a continental scale and discovered that deep groundwater—up to 100 meters (328 feet) below the surface—contributes more than half of the baseflow in over half of all regional basins (Princeton Engineering News, January 2025.) Additionally, the U.S. National Ground Water Association ( NGWA ) estimates that there are approximately 6,000 years of freshwater supply stored within the upper two kilometers of the Earth’s crust.**Eliminating the Guesswork in Well Drilling**The AquaterreX Water Guarantee provides farmers, ranchers, municipalities, and commercial landowners with confidence that their investment in well drilling will deliver results. Each survey identifies precise drilling locations, depth to water-bearing layers, and expected flow rates—all backed by AquaterreX’s scientific guarantee.“This guarantee marks a turning point for the industry,” said D’Arezzo. “We’ve moved from uncertainty to certainty—using science to ensure success in locating groundwater.”About AquaterreXAquaterreX is a global leader in water resource discovery and management. Using advanced satellite data, proprietary software algorithms, and patented field instrumentation, AquaterreX locates high-quality groundwater resources—called Deep Seated Water™—that are stable, renewable, and economically accessible. The company’s mission is to help solve water scarcity by finding and responsibly managing groundwater for agriculture, municipalities, and industry.Learn more at www.AquaterreX.com

AquaterreX Deep Seated Water Well

