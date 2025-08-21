AquaterreX Delivers 900 GPM Well for Texas Farm, Maintains 100% Groundwater Location Success

AquaterreX locates supplemental sources of groundwater using advanced technologies to achieve near-100% accuracy compared to industry average of 30-40%. Official certification from the State of Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists recognizing AquaterreX LLC as a registered geoscience firm, authorized to provide advanced geoscience services in Texas. Areas of Interest (red ovals) identified on sections of the Farm

Advanced technology pinpoints exact location, depth, and yield—providing a vital freshwater source in a drought-affected region.

We are very happy with the results. The water was located exactly where AquaterreX said it would be, and we’re very pleased with the freshwater production.” — Clark Becker, farm owner

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaterreX has achieved another groundwater milestone, delivering a well producing 900 gallons per minute for the Becker family’s 1,181-acre farm in Texline, Texas. This marks yet another success in the company’s recent record of 100% accuracy in locating groundwater in drought-affected regions.The Beckers turned to AquaterreX after facing declining aquifer levels and increasing water scarcity. Using its exclusive Deep Seated Water Technology™ , AquaterreX conducted a two-phase process:1. Geospatial Analysis – Satellite imagery, enhanced geologic, hydrologic, atmospheric and other data combined with AI-driven modeling to identify promising groundwater locations.2. On-Site Survey – Hydrogeologists used patented seismic instruments and advanced software to pinpoint the exact drilling location, depth, and estimated yield.The recommended site produced exactly as predicted: 900 gallons per minute at a depth of 1,024 feet. The owners plan to draw between 500–600 GPM in operation to conserve the aquifer.“We are very happy with the results. The water was located exactly where AquaterreX said it would be, and we’re very pleased with the freshwater production,” said Clark Becker, farm owner.“This project reinforces what we’re seeing across the region—when conventional methods say, ‘no water,’ our technology still finds it,” said James D’Arezzo, President of AquaterreX.Deep Seated Water Benefits:• Alternative freshwater source• Complements conservation measures• Allows shallow aquifers to recharge• Protects against contamination• Economical, fast, and scalableAquaterreX’s proven methods are providing farmers, municipalities, and industries with reliable water sources in some of the most drought-stricken areas of the country.About AquaterreXAquaterreX is an advanced water exploration company specializing in locating previously undetected sources of groundwater. Its proprietary Deep Seated Water Technology™ combines satellite data, geophysical modeling, patented seismic instruments, and expert analysis to deliver unmatched accuracy.For more information, please visit www.aquaterrex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.