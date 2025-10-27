The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation 4th Annual Golf Tournament at the Victoria Club

Golfers tee off at the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation's 4th Annual Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, November 10, 2025, at the prestigious Victoria Club. Get your tickets at https://bit.ly/4meBU1B Carmen and Adrian “Dell” Roberts, founders and co-chairs of the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation, invite you to the 4th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, November 10, 2025, at the Victoria Club. Get your tickets at https://bit.ly/4meBU1B

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation announces its 4th Annual Golf Tournament for Saturday, November 10, 2025, at the prestigious Victoria Club, located at 2521 Arroyo Drive, in Riverside, CA.“The tournament promises an exciting day of competition, featuring Men’s & Women’s Longest Drive, Men’s & Women’s Closest to the Pin contests, and a luncheon and raffle drawing. Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of special rates,” said David Taylor, Golf Tournament Chair.Golf Tournament Details:Date: November 10, 2025Location: Victoria Club, 2521 Arroyo Drive, Riverside, CADeadline: for registration and player names: November 4, 2025Phone: (951) 683-5323Ticket Price: Early Bird Pricing (before September 9, 2025): $145 per player, $580 per foursome. After September 9: $170 per player, $680 per foursome“Join us for a day of golf, community, and charity to support the transformative work of The Empowering Young Women’s Conference in April 2026,” said Taylor.In 2001, Adrian “Dell” and Carmen Roberts launched the Empowering Young Women’s Conference to educate young women, help them explore their interests, identify their strengths, and develop a sense of purpose.“The annual conference serves about 300 girls aged 12-21 and features useful workshop topics, including preparing for college, building self-esteem, pursuing dreams, recognizing abuse, and managing peer conflict,” said Adrian “Dell” Roberts, foundation president.For tickets to the Golf Tournament, visit https://bit.ly/4meBU1B For sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/4gwtOjF , and to make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/42uQZVE For more information, contact Justin Troup at (909)762-9061 or David Taylor at (310) 557-6048.Event sponsors include Bibbs Art, Blumenthal Law Offices, the City of Riverside, Cold Cutz, Riverside Unified School District, Riverside Community College, and Dameron Communications. - To my knowledge, only the organizations in bold are currently sponsors of this year’s tournament.About The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts FoundationThe Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR Foundation) comprises dedicated volunteers committed to empowering Riverside County Citizens through the development of cultural activities, education, and economic growth. The ADCR Foundation showcases Riverside County’s rich cultural diversity with colorful, inspiring, and authentic cultural activities throughout the year. Their signature event is the 46t7th Annual Black History Parade and Expo in Downtown Riverside.-----Media Contact

