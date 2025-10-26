Submit Release
Chartmaker Music Signs AI Rock-Pop Artist Rainey Monroe — Debut Single 'Be Bold – Be Kind – Be You' Drops 10-27-25

Chartmaker Music AI Label

Chartmaker Music is redefining how songs are brought to life!

At Chartmaker, every song begins with human creativity — real stories, real emotions, real songwriting”
— Jim Mueller, President - Chartmaker Music

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartmaker Music, a next-generation AI music label on a mission to fuse human creativity and AI technology, is thrilled to announce the signing of bold new artist Rainey Monroe. Her raw energy, fierce vocals, and unapologetic presence capture your attention right out of the gate.

Her debut single, “Be Bold – Be Kind – Be You,” releases Monday, October 27, delivering a message of strength, kindness, and unapologetic self-expression. The track is already being hailed as an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider. “At Chartmaker, every song begins with human creativity — real stories, real emotions, real songwriting,” says Jim Mueller, founder of Chartmaker Music. “We use artificial intelligence as a production tool, but never in place of the heart that drives our music. Rainey Monroe is all heart. She’s fearless, and her music speaks the truth.”

Chartmaker Music is redefining how songs are brought to life — combining the soul of the songwriter with next-gen tools to create music that’s emotionally real and sonically fresh. With Rainey’s debut, the label continues its mission to elevate authentic voices through innovative production.

For media inquiries, interviews, or advance listening access, contact:
Jim Mueller, chartmakermusicgroup@gmail.com.

Jim Mueller
Chartmaker Music
chartmakermusicgroup@gmail.com
Be Bold - Be Kind - Be You Lyric Video - Rainey Monroe

