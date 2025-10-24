Chartmaker Music Announces Official Launch — Merging Human Creativity with AI Innovation in Music Production

Human Creativity Powered by AI Human Creativity Powered by AI Jim Mueller, President Chartmaker Music

Chartmaker Music debuts with three flagship AI artists

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartmaker Music, a groundbreaking new record label founded by songwriter and producer Jim Mueller, officially launches today with a mission to redefine the future of recorded music. By combining human artistry with artificial intelligence, Chartmaker Music is creating a new generation of artists, songs, and soundscapes that are as emotionally authentic as they are technologically advanced.

“Every song we create begins with human imagination — words, melodies, and real emotion,” says Jim Mueller, founder of Chartmaker Music. “AI is simply the instrument we use to amplify that vision. At Chartmaker, human creativity always comes first.”

Chartmaker Music debuts with three flagship AI artists:

* Colt Covington — a modern country-rock performer whose authentic sound and storytelling capture the spirit of today’s Nashville.

* Celeste McBride — a pop-country vocalist blending heartfelt lyricism and powerful vocals, described as ‘Kacey Musgraves meets Lainey Wilson.’

* Rainey Monroe — a rock-pop powerhouse channeling the energy of Pink, Nancy Wilson, and Joan Jett, with an eclectic range and fearless edge.

Each artist embodies Chartmaker’s vision: “Human Creativity. Powered by AI.” Songs are written and composed by human creators and brought to life through cutting-edge AI production tools that maintain the songwriter’s intent and emotional core.With the launch, Chartmaker Music positions itself at the forefront of the new AI-assisted creative era — bridging innovation with integrity, and redefining how real music is made in the digital age.

About Chartmaker Music - Human Creativity Powered by AI

Founded in 2025 by Jim Mueller, Chartmaker Music is an AI-driven record label that blends human songwriting with next-generation technology to produce emotionally rich, commercially ready music. Chartmaker’s mission is to elevate human artistry through intelligent collaboration — delivering songs that sound both timeless and futuristic.

Press Contact: Jim Mueller: 📧 chartmakermusicgroup@gmail.com 🌐 www.chartmakermusic.com

Be Bold - Be Kind - Be You

