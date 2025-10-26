Celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the Erie Canal

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Erie Canal is as important and relevant to New York’s communities today as it was 200 years ago. Through transformative programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, the Department of State is helping communities embrace their Canal heritage as a catalyst for future growth and prosperity, while reconnecting them to their historic waterfronts. So happy anniversary, Erie Canal!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The journey of the Seneca Chief across the state made it very clear, 200 years after its opening, the Erie Canal is still a driver of tourism and economic activity. The commemoration of the bicentennial at each of the canal-based communities has given us a new appreciation for the historic public works project that solidified New York’s economic dominance. We welcome the Seneca Chief to New York City and thank the Governor for her investment in the Erie Canal, ensuring it will continue to make history for generations to come.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the New York Power Authority and the Canal Corporation to celebrate New York State’s rich heritage. During the Erie Canal’s bicentennial year, it’s especially fitting to welcome the historic Seneca Chief completing its month-long voyage from Buffalo to New York City. At each stop along the canal, communities have learned about the boatbuilding process and a fuller history of this iconic waterway. Congratulations to the Seneca Chief and full speed ahead.”

Canal Recreationway Commissioner Kal Wysokowski said, “With over 400 events, an international canals conference, documentaries, exhibits, paintings, and yes, even the unveiling of a new Erie Canal song, ‘Two Hundred Years,’ this has indeed been a memorable 12 months. Yet, the best is still ahead—the Canal Corporation’s 2050 Plan urges us forward with a bold vision and a set of principles and strategies that will ensure this National landmark thrives for the next generation.”

New York State Historian Devin Lander said, “The 200th anniversary of the opening of the Erie Canal is a time to reflect upon an achievement unprecedented in our nation’s history up to that time. The legacy is a complex one, as much of the land the Canal was built on belonged to Indigenous peoples who were displaced, but the Canal in many ways established New York as the Empire State by opening up markets that did not previously exist and spurring waves of immigration across central and western New York State. And the Erie Canal remains a vital transportation and recreation corridor two centuries later.”

Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Executive Director Bob Radliff said, “From upstate New York to New York Harbor, the replica Seneca Chief’s journey during this Bicentennial year is reminding us all of our extraordinary waterways heritage. The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is proud to partner with the Buffalo Maritime Center as the vessel gracefully showcases the significance and relevance of our still operating NYS Canal System.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “New York’s history and economic importance is inextricably tied to the Erie Canal. Governor DeWitt Clinton’s vision and his commitment to this extraordinary project demonstrates the importance of bold action by a state’s chief executive. I’m proud that we have a current Governor who recognizes the long-term impact of such actions and am grateful to live in a state that continues to lead the nation with innovative solutions to our country’s most pressing challenges.”

M&T Bank Tarrytown Regional President Tyré Robinson said, “M&T Bank grew out of the Erie Canal’s spirit of innovation and connection to meet the needs of rapidly expanding businesses across New York State. We are grateful to have played a role in bringing this monumental Bicentennial Voyage experience to communities across the state, joining like-minded partners committed to the responsible stewardship of this historic waterway.”

Buffalo Maritime Center Founder John Montague said, “From the outset of this project, our aim was to commemorate the Erie Canal and raise awareness of its profound impact on American history. By building and voyaging across New York State with our authentic replica canal boat, we have succeeded beyond our dreams. At the same time, we’ve succeeded in reconnecting communities and individuals around our shared canal history and heritage. We have been amazed to discover on our voyage the public’s interest and commitment in shaping the canal’s future."

Melissa Parker Leonard of 7th Gen Cultural Resources said, “The Erie Canal’s story is both extraordinary and complex: A triumph of innovation that also came at a cost to the land, the waters, and the Indigenous people displaced in the years following its opening. This bicentennial voyage of the Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief has been about healing and restoration, as communities gathered water from across New York State to nourish white pine trees planted along its path. As a seventh-generation descendant of Ely S. Parker, I am deeply grateful to see Indigenous voices included in this commemoration, a reminder of how far we have come and how far we still must go.”

New York State remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining and improving the Canal system, ensuring it remains open for through-navigation, serving as a vital and vibrant part of New York's heritage and future.