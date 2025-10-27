16-Year-Old Dubai Founder Among Youngest Shortlisted at the Clio Entertainment Awards

Amid Mohamed, Founder of Viral Cartel Media, one of the youngest to be shortlisted at the Clio Entertainment Awards.

16-Year-Old Dubai Founder Earns Clio Entertainment Shortlist for Viral Film Marketing Innovation

Viral Cartel is a movement in the making. We started as a digital marketing agency, but the goal’s always been bigger - shifting culture and how attention moves.” — Amid Mohamed, Founder of Viral Cartel Media

DUBAI, DOWNTOWN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viral Cartel, a Dubai-based entertainment marketing agency founded by 16-year-old Amid Mohamed , has been recognized by the Clio Entertainment Awards, one of Hollywood’s most prestigious honors. The shortlist highlights Amid as one of the youngest founders ever acknowledged for innovation in film and digital marketing.The Clio Entertainment Awards — often referred to as “the Oscars of Hollywood marketing” — celebrate creative excellence across film, television, and gaming. Viral Cartel was recognized for its TikTok-based film campaigns that collectively generated over one billion organic views, connecting studios with younger audiences through community-driven storytelling.Originally founded from Amid’s bedroom, Viral Cartel began as a solo project syncing songs to fan-made movie edits before evolving into a full-scale creative agency. The company’s creator initiative, Loopgate , organizes a network of TikTok editors and influencers to amplify upcoming film campaigns through authentic viral content.Amid’s story began in Stockholm, Sweden, where he learned marketing independently while balancing school and family life. What started as a passion for film edits became a full-fledged agency redefining how culture spreads online.Now operating from Dubai, Viral Cartel continues to collaborate with studios and creative agencies worldwide. The company’s mission is to merge culture, creativity, and data to drive storytelling that resonates globally.About Viral Cartel Media Viral Cartel Media is a Dubai-based creative agency specializing in TikTok and creator-driven campaigns for films, labels, and brands. Founded by Amid Mohamed, the agency was shortlisted at the Clio Entertainment Awards and has helped studios and artists achieve over one billion organic views worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.