16-Year-Old Dubai Founder Is Disrupting Hollywood’s Marketing Playbook With TikTok Virality

Amid Mohamed, 16-year-old founder of Viral Cartel Media, a youth-led TikTok marketing company recognized by the Clio Entertainment Awards.

Youth-led startup uses creator-driven TikTok campaigns to help studios reach Gen Z faster and at lower cost.

Young audiences don’t respond to traditional ads. They respond to creators. Our job is helping studios speak the language Gen Z already understands.” — Amid Mohamed, Founder of Viral Cartel Media

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A youth-led digital marketing startup in the entertainment space, Viral Cartel is gaining international attention after being recognized as one of the youngest teams shortlisted at the Clio Entertainment Awards . Founded by 16-year-old Dubai-based entrepreneur Amid Mohamed, the company focuses on helping film studios and record labels reach Gen Z through creator-driven TikTok campaigns.Built without outside funding, Viral Cartel was launched and scaled entirely through performance-driven campaigns coordinated remotely from Mohamed’s laptop. By operating lean, the company proved that creator-made content could outperform traditional ad spending, allowing studios to reach Gen Z faster and at a fraction of the cost.The Clio Entertainment Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious recognitions in Hollywood marketing, honoring campaigns from major global studios such as Netflix, Paramount, and Universal Pictures. Viral Cartel’s shortlist placement came in the Social Media category, positioning the young company alongside industry giants and signaling a shift toward creator-focused digital promotion.Viral Cartel operates a global creator network that produces short-form content designed to generate organic reach on TikTok. Instead of traditional advertising, the company works with editors, meme pages, micro-influencers, and faceless content creators who specialize in emotionally engaging edits. By coordinating large batches of posts within short time windows, the campaigns often reach millions of viewers without relying on paid ad spend.“What young audiences watch online isn’t studio commercials,” said Amid, founder of Viral Cartel. “They watch edits, memes, and short videos made by creators. Our goal is to help studios speak the language Gen Z responds to.”The company has already delivered notable results across the film and music space, including a viral TikTok trend supporting the Sonic franchise that collectively generated over 400 million views across multiple creators. Viral Cartel states that its approach is designed to be fast, scalable, and cost-efficient, making it accessible for both major studios and independent projects.The recognition from the Clio Entertainment Awards has led to increased industry interest in the company’s model. Viral Cartel is currently expanding its global creator pipeline and building a streamlined system to coordinate rollouts more efficiently. The company is also preparing additional pilots in the entertainment sector to demonstrate the impact of creator-driven marketing for new releases.According to Amid, the company’s competitive advantage comes from understanding Gen Z media behavior from the inside. “Traditional marketing agencies are still trying to adapt to short-form platforms,” he explained. “Gen Z creators already live in this world every day. We focus on storytelling that feels native to TikTok’s culture.”Viral Cartel plans to continue refining its approach and eventually build a dedicated platform to manage creator submissions, track performance, and streamline collaboration between brands and influencers. The long-term goal is to help studios launch culturally relevant campaigns at scale, reaching online communities faster than traditional marketing channels.As short-form content continues to dominate online engagement, Viral Cartel believes youth-led media companies will play a growing role in the entertainment industry. “Marketing needs to evolve with the audience,” Amid said. “Studios are realizing that creators are now the distribution.”For more information on Viral Cartel or upcoming campaigns, contact: press@viralcartelmedia.com

