Doors open tomorrow at Global Health Exhibition

Global health leaders, ministers, and innovators converge in Riyadh for the region’s largest healthcare event

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2025 opens its doors tomorrow, welcoming thousands of healthcare professionals, policymakers, and innovators from around the world. Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, supported by Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, organised by Tahaluf, GHE is Saudi Arabia's flagship platform for healthcare transformation.This year’s edition features over 2,000 global brands, 20+ international pavilions, and 500+ speakers, including global CEOs and ministers. The event will spotlight the latest in digital health, AI-powered diagnostics, genomics, and wellness innovation.New for 2025 is VIBE, a co-located wellness event powered by the Ministry of Health’s LiveWell initiative, connecting lifestyle, innovation, and health span.Leading Voices Across the Globe in HealthcareGlobal Health Exhibition 2025 will convene some of the most influential figures in global health, including several ministers actively participating across the event’s programme. This year’s leading voices include:• H.R.H. Princess Dr. Haya Bint Khaled Bin Bandar Al Saud, Senior Vice President of Research at Hevolution• H.R.H. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President at Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and Chief Executive Officer at KBW Ventures• H.E. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health for Saudi ArabiaIn addition, global governmental leaders will be speaking at the Leader’s Summit on 27 October, including:• A keynote speech from His Excellency Hosams Abu Meri, Minister of Health for Latvia• A keynote speech from His Excellency Prof. Dr Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population for Arab Republic of EgyptTheir presence underscores the strategic importance of GHE as a platform for shaping healthcare policy and driving innovation.This year’s exhibition includes delegations from over 20 countries, each showcasing national strengths in healthcare innovation, medical technology and clinical excellence. Participating nations include the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, China, South Korea, Turkey, Finland, Canada, Taiwan and Pakistan. With two new exhibition halls and expanded floorspace, the international pavilions offer attendees a truly global perspective on the future of health.Pioneering Development in the Healthcare SectorThis year’s exhibition features the strongest line-up of global healthcare giants to date, including GE, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Samsung, Danaher, Karl Storz and Stryker. Saudi Arabia’s leading healthcare organisations will also be present, such as Health Holding, NUPCO, Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dallah Health, HAYAT National Hospitals, Lean and STC, and Diamond Partners, including Tawuniya and WuXi AppTec.Returning to Global Health Exhibition this year, the NextGen Pitch Competition is a launchpad for the world’s most promising health tech startups. Held from 28 to 30 October on the Venture Forum stage, it connects founders with investors, mentors and market access. Twenty finalists from over ten countries will pitch live in Riyadh, driving regional growth and expanding global reach.The Stage for Global CollaborationGlobal Health Exhibition is a platform for impactful partnerships and policy-shaping dialogue. From joint ventures to ministerial roundtables, the event delivers tangible outcomes that resonate across borders. With shared challenges demanding shared solutions, GHE convenes decision-makers and innovators committed to advancing global health.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf said “Global Health Exhibition is where real collaboration happens. From joint ventures to policy-shaping discussions, the event fosters actionable outcomes on a global scale. With challenges that transcend borders, this year’s event brings together active participants committed to solving real-world problems through shared expertise and innovation.”Global Health Exhibition 2025 will shape the future of healthcare throughout the event and well beyond.For more information, please visit: https://www.globalhealthsaudi.com/en/show-day.html ENDSAbout Global Health ExhibitionEstablished in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia’s premier platform for showcasing next-generation healthcare innovation. GHE is organized by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). The event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of healthcare. Set against the backdrop of Vision 2030, it positions Riyadh as a driving force in global health transformation.About TahalufTahaluf is a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and Informa PLC, one of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers.Press & Media Inquiries:Jessica Homan, Tahalufjessica.homan@informa.com

