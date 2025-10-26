New trust in plant-based therapies and a shift toward evidence-backed patient care.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Savaya continues to encourage a fact-based public dialogue about cannabis, urging a shift away from outdated stigma and toward science-driven understanding. His advocacy aligns with a broader national trend emphasizing education and transparency in medical cannabis discussions.Recent surveys show that a majority of oncologists now discuss cannabis use with their patients, and two-thirds believe it can be beneficial for managing pain and appetite during cancer care [18] . Experts such as Dr. Peter Grinspoon of Harvard Medical School have also highlighted that the therapeutic benefits of cannabis for chronic pain and other conditions often outweigh potential risks [19] During the COVID-19 pandemic, many states classified medical cannabis dispensaries as essential businesses — a reflection of the growing acknowledgment of their importance to patient well-being [17] . Savaya’s community work and outreach efforts continue to focus on evidence-based communication, supporting a more informed and compassionate public perspective on cannabis.

