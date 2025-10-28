Cannabis research: extracting plant compounds to unlock new medical therapies.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Savaya, a wellness industry professional, draws attention to a growing body of scientific literature focusing on cannabinoids as potential non-addictive alternatives for pain management. Recent research from Yale University and in-depth peer-reviewed reviews highlight cannabinoids’ interactions with biological mechanisms associated with pain signaling, emphasizing scientific rigor and avoiding unverifiable or promotional claims.A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Yale University researchers identified cannabidiol (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), and cannabinol (CBN) as compounds with the capability to inhibit the Nav1.8 sodium channel—a key protein involved in transmitting pain signals in the peripheral nervous system. Of these compounds, CBG exhibited the strongest effect in reducing the excitability of sensory neurons, pointing to its potential as a non-addictive agent for pain relief. The authors stress that these findings open avenues for developing cannabinoid-based therapies, while acknowledging the need for continued research [2] [9] A comprehensive 2025 review published in Biomedicines concludes that cannabinoids demonstrate moderate efficacy in managing neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, cancer-related pain, and multiple sclerosis-related spasticity. The review also notes evidence of potential opioid-sparing effects, while highlighting that larger clinical trials are needed to fully establish therapeutic safety and efficacy [10] Population studies published in JAMA and covered by independent journalists have shown measurable reductions in opioid prescriptions in U.S. states where medical cannabis is permitted, suggesting a potential public health impact. The observed effect was particularly notable among cancer patients [5].“Scientific investigation into the mechanisms and outcomes of cannabinoid use is critical for informing pain management policies and practices,” said Mark Savaya. “Peer-reviewed evidence, not promotional rhetoric, should guide the ongoing discussion.”References:[5] https://www.marijuanamoment.net/legalizing-marijuana-helps-cancer-patients-reduce-opioid-use-federally-funded-study-published-by-ama-indicates/

