Laboratory Testing Advances Cannabis-Based Therapies for Medical Use

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Researchers at Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute recently published peer-reviewed findings on FBL-03G, a cannabis-derived flavonoid compound, examining its effects in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer. The study, appearing in Frontiers in Oncology, reports that sustained delivery of FBL-03G in combination with radiotherapy delayed tumor progression and extended survival in animal models. Additionally, the compound demonstrated the ability to inhibit metastatic tumor growth, suggesting an effect involving the immune system [3][7].

Lead author Dr. Wilfred Ngwa from Harvard Medical School underscores the preliminary nature of this research, emphasizing that additional studies are necessary to establish clinical relevance and safety in humans.

Mark Savaya, a wellness advocate, notes that studies such as this contribute valuable insights into plant-derived compounds. He stresses that ongoing, rigorous scientific evaluation is critical for integrating such discoveries into medical practice responsibly.

