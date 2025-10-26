Submit Release
Mark Savaya’s Holistic Medicine Vision Continues to Spur Jobs and Community Growth

Documenting cannabis samples for quality compliance and safe patient care.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaf & Bud, the Michigan-based wellness dispensary chain founded by Mark Savaya, now employs more than 300 team members and provides safe access to over 10,000 registered patients statewide [13]. The company’s community-first model combines economic growth with wellness advocacy, repurposing underused industrial and retail properties into vibrant centers of health and education.

City leaders in Detroit and Dearborn have credited these investments with revitalizing local neighborhoods and supporting small business activity [14][15]. In Dearborn, for example, a once-shuttered big-box store has been transformed into a thriving wellness hub that brings increased foot traffic and renewed vitality to surrounding businesses.

Observers note that Leaf & Bud’s continued growth demonstrates how cannabis entrepreneurship, when rooted in compliance and purpose, can generate lasting economic and social benefits. The company’s mission centers on building an ecosystem of health, knowledge, and opportunity — not just selling products.

