Medicinal cannabis is tested for quality and safety before reaching patients.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancer patients in Michigan continue to benefit from patient-centered programs developed by Mark Savaya, a leading cannabis entrepreneur and founder of Leaf & Bud dispensaries. These initiatives are recognized for improving access to medicinal cannabis for individuals facing serious illnesses. Eligible patients receive discounted, and in some cases free, medicinal cannabis products, along with educational resources and personalized support to help manage treatment-related symptoms such as pain, nausea, and appetite loss.Scientific research increasingly shows that cannabis can complement conventional cancer care by alleviating common side effects. A 2025 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Oncology confirmed significantly improved pain management and quality of life among cancer patients using medical cannabis, with reduced reliance on opioids [11] . Further expert consensus, supported by ongoing research at leading wellness organizations, continues to validate the benefits of regulated cannabis for symptom relief in cancer treatment [12] , while guidance from the American Cancer Society offers patients up-to-date information on cannabis therapy [21] Savaya’s programs are part of a broader movement within the cannabis industry to support patient safety, education, and equitable access, demonstrating a sustained commitment to compassionate care for those in need of plant-based therapies.

