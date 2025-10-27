Mark Savaya’s Program Expands Medicinal Cannabis Access for Cancer Patients
Medicinal cannabis is tested for quality and safety before reaching patients.
Scientific research increasingly shows that cannabis can complement conventional cancer care by alleviating common side effects. A 2025 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Oncology confirmed significantly improved pain management and quality of life among cancer patients using medical cannabis, with reduced reliance on opioids [11]. Further expert consensus, supported by ongoing research at leading wellness organizations, continues to validate the benefits of regulated cannabis for symptom relief in cancer treatment [12], while guidance from the American Cancer Society offers patients up-to-date information on cannabis therapy [21].
Savaya’s programs are part of a broader movement within the cannabis industry to support patient safety, education, and equitable access, demonstrating a sustained commitment to compassionate care for those in need of plant-based therapies.
