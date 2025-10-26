Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance Launches The Clarity Initiative

A program on faith, mental well-being and clarity, presented by the Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance in Brussels.

The Clarity Initiative reflects our wish to explore how faith and mental well-being can meet in thoughtful, creative and caring ways.” — Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS-CAPITAL REGION, BELGIUM, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance , registered as a non-profit entity in the Brussels-Capital Region (Moniteur belge, 2025) and established under Belgian law, introduces The Clarity Initiative, a long-term program on the relation between faith, mental well-being and clarity in contemporary life.The Fondation works on freedom of belief, mental health, education and the arts. It operates with political and religious neutrality.In resonance with the philosophy of Dr. Dazhun Zhang and her work Sagesse et Abondance , the Fondation cultivates clarity and compassion as shared expressions of inner abundance.Its principles Faith, Order, Abundance, Clarity, Action and Beauty guide its approach to education, reflection and creative work.The Clarity InitiativeThe Clarity Initiative consists of five areas of work. Each explores how spiritual understanding and emotional balance can coexist within human experience.Dialogue SeriesConversations bringing together philosophers, psychologists and artists to examine the relation between faith and mental life.Art and Healing ResidenciesResidencies inviting artists to study the relation between beauty and well-being, focusing on process and contemplation rather than presentation.Educational ToolkitResources that integrate faith and emotional literacy, developed with educators and shared with partner institutions.Digital SanctuaryAn online space for meditations, short texts and films on clarity and balance.Youth Fellowship ProgramSupport for young people and teachers who design community projects connecting faith, compassion and well-being.Each area remains modest in scale and oriented to depth rather than visibility.Through these ongoing works, the Fondation turns its attention to the work of renewal, where clarity of thought and the presence of beauty serve care and understanding.The FondationThe Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance is an independent institution based in Brussels.It supports work that advances freedom of belief as expressed in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, together with initiatives in mental health, education, intercultural dialogue and the arts.Working with strict political and religious neutrality, the Fondation aims to sustain balance between inner life and collective responsibility, between faith, wisdom and beauty.VERSION FRANÇAISE (RÉSUMÉ)Bruxelles, octobre 2025La Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, établie en Belgique et basée à Bruxelles, présente The Clarity Initiative, un programme de long terme consacré à la relation entre foi, bien-être mental et clarté dans la vie contemporaine.La Fondation œuvre dans les domaines de la liberté de croyance, de la santé mentale, de l’éducation et des arts.Elle agit dans la neutralité politique et religieuse.En résonance avec la pensée du Dr Zhang Dazhun et son ouvrage Sagesse et Abondance, la Fondation cultive la clarté et la compassion comme expressions communes de l’abondance intérieure.Ses principes Foi, Ordre, Abondance, Clarté, Action et Beauté orientent son approche de l’éducation, de la réflexion et de la création.The Clarity Initiative comprend cinq volets de travail qui explorent les liens entre compréhension spirituelle et équilibre émotionnel, à travers des dialogues, des résidences artistiques, des outils éducatifs, un espace numérique et un programme destiné à la jeunesse.À travers ces projets, la Fondation encourage un travail de renouveau où la clarté de la pensée et la présence de la beauté servent le soin et la compréhension.

