Windrose long-haul EV truck has now reached 5 continents, 22 countries, and 16 of the world’s top 40 highway corridors

Windrose ramps up production for global markets Windrose has now deployed on 5 continents and 22 countries Windrose and Kuehne+Nagel complete 2178 roundtrip testing in China Windrose EV trucks on assembly line Windrose founder and CEO Wen Han during an interview by the New York Stock Exchange

Windrose’s global platform has set various records include 5,000km of single-trip distance, 68 tons of total weight, and 18% uphill climb.

truck starting in December 2025, with 3rd generation targeted for 2027 with 800km of range.- 5 continents including Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America, South America- 22 countries including China, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Norway, UAE, and Chile- 700kWh+ of battery in both NMC and LFP- 2nd generation can achieve 670km of single-charge fully loaded range at 49 tons, with 3rd generation achieving 800km of loaded range.- 68 tons of maximum weight- 870kW of peak charging power, providing 360km of range in 36 minutes- MCS, CCS1, CCS2, and G/B charging standards available, with 2 plugs per truckSince its founding in 2022, Windrose Technology long-range electric truck has set footprint on 5 continents and 22 countries. Further, the globally-designed, BEV-native truck has covered 16 of the world’s top 40 highway corridors, setting records for distance ( 5,000km single trip) and weight (68 tons of total weight). Lastly, the technology platform including proprietary e-axle, battery pack, BMS, and drive-by-wire design enable it to be the ideal physical AI platform to achieve autonomous driving, to make truck freight cleaner and safer.In China:5,000km with 9 stops to charge:Windrose EV truck traveled from Shenzhen to the China-Kazakhstan border town of Alashankou, in partnerrship with CEVA Logistics, covering 5,000km of distance in a single, loaded trip. The key highway covered is the G30 highway (连霍高速) with 9 stops to charge along the way.2,253km with 2 stops to charge:Windrose carried Decathlon products to go from Dongguan warehouse to its Beijing facility, covering the G4 (京港澳高速) highway. The entire journey took 53 hours with 2 stops to re-charge2,178km round-trip with 3 stops to charge:Partnering with Windrose Technology, Kuehne+Nagel recently completed a joint test for long-haul low carbon transportation between Shanghai and Tianjin (near Beijing). This trip was finished in 54 hours with an ultra-low energy consumption of 0.96kWh per kilometer.1,200km with 1 stop to charge:Windrose trucks are deployed as part of regular operations by KLN on the G2 (京沪高速)highway between Beijing and Shanghai, covering 1,191 km with only one charge en route.1,549km with 3 stops to charge:Windrose trucks have carried Remy Cointreau products on the famous G15 (沈海高速) highway connecting Shanghai to Shenzhen, operated by Rokin Logistics, also an investor and customer of Windrose. The long-range EV truck only needed 3 stops to charge along the way.In the United States: 9,630km in 18 days:In the most recent Run on Less program in the United States, partnering with leading logistics player Joyride, the Windrose EV sleeper truck completed a total of 9,630km (5,795 miles) across 9 cities, covering the I-5, I-10, and I-35 highway corridors, carrying a total weight between 29 and 34.1 tons.In Europe: 2,600km round-trip between Netherlands and Hungary:Windrose completed 2,600km loaded trip for customer ATC (part of the Arvato group) from Venlo, Netherlands, to Budapest, Hungary and then back. The trip started at the Milence fast charging hub at the TruckStop in Venlo with 8 charging bays.In Australia:68 tons of total weight up an 18% hill:In a landmark moment for Australia’s transport and manufacturing sectors, BlueScope, Toll Group and electric truck start-up Windrose Technology have successfully hauled 68 tonnes of steel up one of the country’s steepest freight routes - with an all-electric B-double. On a single charge. Twice. The test route included the notoriously steep Mount Ousley, with inclines as high as 18%On another trip, Toll Group used Windrose truck to haul a B-double trailer with full loads of Colorbond steel for >300km on return trips from Western Port to Geelong.Ecosystem:Windrose aims to accelerate the electrification and automation of freight movement globally and make trucking cleaner and safer. Toward that goal, Windrose has worked with the following partners:Charging players: Greenlane, Terawatt, ENGIE Vianeo, TELD, Starcharge, Smappee, ABB, Kempower, Mondo (Ausnet)Fleet management software: Geotab, Samsara, etcTruck service providers: Fleetnet (Cox Automotive), Raskone (Relais Group) ANTWERP, FLANDERS, BELGIUM, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlights:- Windrose is delivering its 2nd generation

Windrose founder interviewed by the NYSE

