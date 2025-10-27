Windrose pioneers low-carbon logistics with Kuehne+Nagel China using electric truck for successful long-haul delivery

2,178 km round-trip between Shanghai and Tianjin, China Reduced 1.1 tons of CO2 emissions compared to diesel, with energy consumption of just 0.96 kWh per km

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuehne+Nagel China in conjunction with Windrose have recently completed a successful 2,178 km long-haul electric vehicle (EV) trial. This trial represents a significant achievement as we push the EV boundaries in terms of payload and distance.Windrose’s heavy-duty R700 truck successfully carried 37 tons (Shanghai-Tianjin 11t / Tianjin-Shanghai 26t) of cargo over a staggering 2,178 km in 54 hours (including driver rest times and vehicle recharges).This joint test by Kuehne+Nagel and Windrose re-enforces our shared commitment to deliver low-carbon solutions that meet the geographical and logistical challenges of Greater China. Kuehne+Nagel’s extensive logistics network covers the North, East, South and West regions of China, providing our customers with reliable, cost-effective and low-emission transport solutions nationally.With its advanced electric drivetrain, 800V platform, and megawatt charging, the Windrose R700 ensures reliable, efficient long-haul performance. In real-world tests with Kuehne+Nagel, it demonstrated a predictable and cost-efficient energy model, reducing energy costs per kilometer by approximately 50% compared to conventional diesel trucks.Founded by Stanford graduate Wen Han in 2022, Windrose Technology features an EV-native platform engineered for global deployment across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania. Unlike retrofitted diesel models, its purpose-built design enables seamless operation in diverse markets—overcoming the regional limitations that restrict traditional trucks from serving Europe, China, and the U.S. simultaneously.Backed by over 300 patents, Windrose's first-generation truck includes world-best 0.2755 drag coefficient, 700+kWh of battery, 800V high-voltage, 670 km of fully loaded range at 49 tons of total weight, and up to 870kW of charging power. Furthermore, Windrose's next-generation technology targets to achieve 800 km of total loaded range.Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics leader with over 130 years of history, continues to drive industry progress through deep expertise and an extensive international network. Its selection of the Windrose R700 for this test underscores its commitment to becoming the most trusted supply chain partner, building a sustainable future.For Kuehne+Nagel, the successful Shanghai-Tianjin roundtrip marks another proof point that electric trucks are ready to replace their diesel-fueled counterparts in real-world logistics operations. As part of its decarbonization efforts, Kuehne+Nagel works with partners and customers to inspire confidence in electric trucks and help scale the technology.About Kuehne+NagelWith more than 82,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics. Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries.About Windrose TechnologyWith roots in China and now headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Windrose Technology is a world-leading developer of zero-emission long-haul trucks. Founded in 2022 by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, Windrose has now brought its trucks to 20 countries across 5 continents including North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South America.Windrose all-electric truck is able to achieve 670km of fully loaded range at 49 tons of total weight, and its second generation is designed to achieve over 800km, or 500 miles of range. Windrose is proud to have worked with industry leaders like CEVA, Kuehne+Nagel, Decathlon, Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO), Nestle (SIX:NESN), Wyeth Nutrition, Rittal, KLN (0306.HK), Goodman Group (ASX:GXG), and Dekra

