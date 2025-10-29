OmicInsight and Gradiant Bioconvergence Partner to Pioneer Next-Generation Organoid and Spatial Omics Integration

Advancing collaborative research through the combination of organoid and spatial transcriptomics platforms

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmicInsight, a leader in subcellular-level, multi-omics analysis at scale, and Gradiant Bioconvergence (GBCC), a pioneer in advanced organoid platform development, today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement to jointly advance research at the interface of spatial biology and organoid science.By leveraging OmicInsight’s high-sensitivity, high-resolution spatial transcriptomics platform that provides subcellular level insights at tissue scale with GBCC’s next-generation organoid models, the partnership will enable GBCC’s next generation organoid models with unprecedented clarity and accessibility. This integrated platform will allow researchers to visualize gene expression and molecular activity within organoid systems in ways that were once cost-prohibitive, dramatically expanding the reach of spatial biology to more labs and therapeutic programs worldwide.Moving beyond recent advances in whole-transcriptome mapping of organoids, the OmicInsight–GBCC collaboration promises to deliver deeper insights into tissue architecture, disease progression, and therapeutic response. The anticipated platform is expected to reshape the landscape of drug discovery, precision medicine, and regenerative medicine by making powerful, data-rich models more scalable and widely available."This partnership represents a major leap forward for spatial biology," said Josh Ryu, PhD, Co-CEO of OmicInsight. "By combining our ultra-sensitive and cost-efficient spatial transcriptomics technology with GBCC’s organoid expertise, we are building a platform that not only accelerates biological discovery but also makes these transformative insights accessible to a broader community of researchers and clinicians."“Organoids have opened new possibilities for studying disease mechanisms, but their full potential can only be realized through integrated analytics," said Inbong Nam, CEO of Gradiant Bioconvergence. "Through our collaboration with OmicInsight, we aim to transform organoids into spatially resolved functional systems that can drive advances in drug development and patient care”.About OmicInsightOmicInsight, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is advancing a proprietary solution that delivers subcellular-level, multi-omics insight at scale, transforming how complex biology is understood and applied across drug discovery and development. For more information about OmicInsight, please visit www.omicinsight.com About Gradiant Bioconvergence (GBCC)Gradiant Bioconvergence, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is an organoid-based platform company integrating a comprehensive PDO banking system with AI and genomics analytics to drive first-in-class target discovery and translational research in human disease. For more information about GBCC, please visit www.gradiantbio.com

