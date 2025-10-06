OmicInsight Appoints Jae Won Kim as Co-CEO to Drive Global Strategy and Partnerships

Jae Won Kim joins Dr. Josh Ryu to form dual-leadership team focused on accelerating commercialization of AI-Powered Spatial Omics Platform

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmicInsight Corporation, a pioneer in AI-driven high-sensitivity spatial omics analysis, today announced the appointment of Jae Won Kim, JD-MBA, as Co-Chief Executive Officer. Jae Won Kim will join current CEO Josh Ryu, Ph.D to lead global strategy and business development, including corporate partnerships.Jae Won Kim brings over 15 years of distinguished experience in the healthcare industry as a C-suite executive, venture partner, and investment banker. She advised companies on M&A and financing for a total transaction value over $15 billion. Most recently, as VantAI’s COO & CFO, she closed major transactions, including the expansion of a collaboration with Blueprint Medicines for a potential value over $1.67 billion.“OmicInsight Corporation stands at the cutting edge of spatial biology, transforming raw biological data into profound clinical insights,” said Jae Won Kim, Co-CEO, Global Strategy & Partnerships. “I am thrilled to join Dr. Ryu and the talented team to translate OmicInsight’s proprietary spatial omics technology into a valuable solution as the biopharma industry collectively navigates better and more efficient ways to develop drugs. With OmicInsight’s technology, companies have the potential to fully understand the mechanism of action, allowing them to predict the outcome of clinical readout before they dedicate time and resources to run clinical trials.”Josh Ryu, Ph.D., CEO, Technology & Product Development welcomed her to the team, stating, “Jae Won is a rare leader whose deep financial and strategic acumen is perfectly suited for our next phase of global expansion. Her track record of leading transformative deals will be invaluable as we plan to expand our commercial presence in the biopharma industry.”Ted Jeong, Chairman of the Board, OmicInsight Corporation, commented on the strategic importance of the move. “The addition of Jae Won Kim as Co-CEO marks a significant strengthening of our leadership team. Her complementary expertise in corporate finance and dealmaking, combined with Dr. Ryu’s visionary technical leadership, creates a powerful and balanced management structure. This dual-CEO model ensures both rapid technological advancement and disciplined, strategic commercial execution, positioning OmicInsight Corporation for exponential global success.”About OmicInsight CorporationOmicInsight Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on delivering high-sensitivity and high-throughput spatial omics analysis powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company’s platform is designed to provide unprecedented molecular resolution within biological tissues, enabling deeper insights for drug discovery, precision medicine, and fundamental research. For more information about the Company and its technology platforms, please visit www.omicinsight.com

