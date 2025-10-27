Absolute Digital Media Launches Proprietary Intelligent SEO Audit Tool

Absolute Digital Media announced the completion of its proprietary SEO Audit Tool, in the agency’s mission to deliver faster, smarter, and more data-driven SEO.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning digital marketing agency Absolute Digital Media today announced the completion and rollout of its proprietary Intelligent SEO Audit Tool, a major step forward in the agency’s mission to deliver faster, smarter, and more data-driven SEO performance for its clients.

Developed entirely in-house, the Intelligent SEO Audit Tool brings together intelligent automation, advanced data collection, and refined analysis to transform how Absolute Digital Media audits websites. The new system enables the agency to deliver insights with unprecedented speed, accuracy, and depth, setting a new benchmark for technical excellence and client experience.

A Smarter, Faster, More Insightful Audit Process

The tool is designed to:

Save time by streamlining technical and on-site analysis

Increase accuracy through smart data capture and automated validation

Deliver deeper insights into site health, structure, and growth opportunities

Enhance client experience with faster turnaround and actionable, data-led recommendations

“I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved with this new tool,” said Ben Austin, Founder & CEO of Absolute Digital Media. “It’s simple to use, incredibly effective, and looks fantastic. This marks a big step forward for us — it saves time, sharpens our delivery, and elevates our client experience. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and this is another great example of how we’re continuing to evolve.”

Developed by Experts, Built for Performance

The project was a collaboration between Absolute Digital Media’s development, SEO, and design teams. Each stage of the build was guided by one objective: to enhance the quality and efficiency of audits while keeping the interface intuitive. After extensive testing and refinement, the platform is now fully integrated into the agency’s workflows and will be used across all client accounts.

Driving Results Across Key Sectors

The Intelligent SEO Audit Tool strengthens Absolute Digital Media’s offering across core industries, including casino, finance, and eCommerce, enabling clients to uncover new opportunities for visibility, conversion, and sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead

The agency plans to continue evolving the tool with new functionality and real-time analytics features based on client feedback and live performance data.

“This isn’t just a tool, it’s a reflection of our mindset,” said Austin. “Combining human expertise with intelligent automation is how we’ll keep helping clients reach their full digital potential.”

About Absolute Digital Media

Absolute Digital Media is an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency with offices in London and Dubai. Known for its results-driven approach to SEO, PPC, and AI-powered visibility, the agency partners with global brands across highly competitive sectors to drive measurable growth and long-term ROI.

