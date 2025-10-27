Coffee Break Mug Michael Petruccelli LOGO Insurance School of TampaBay isotampabay.com Christopher Kazor CAO - Insurance School of TampaBay

The HelpingClicks Corp Acquires The Insurance Agency Times: A New Era for Insurance Education and Insight

Our social media group was developing a monthly newsletter to benefit students and the public. I was made aware of this opportunity, and we jumped at the chance to purchase the site” — Christopher Kazor CAO, Insurance School of TampaBay

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a surprising announcement made early Monday morning, October 27, 2025, Michael Petruccelli, a director of The HelpingClicks Corp, the parent company of The Insurance School of Tampa Bay, proudly revealed the acquisition of The Insurance Agency Times and insuranceagencytimes.com.

“I don’t think my friend, Chris Kazor, sleeps; I got the text that the deal was done at 4:14 AM Monday. I thought he was on vacation; I guess not,” joked Petruccelli in his announcement.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant step forward for The HelpingClicks Corp, and it aims to achieve three major initiatives:

1. Empower Faculty to Share Expertise:

The Insurance Agency Times will serve as an extension of The Insurance School of Tampa Bay. With a faculty comprised of skilled professionals—including multi-licensed agents and seasoned real estate brokers—insuranceagencytimes.com will be an invaluable platform for faculty and contributors to publish insightful articles on various insurance topics. “The insurance industry is multifaceted, and our faculty's diverse backgrounds will bring a unique perspective on critical insurance issues,” Petruccelli noted.

For instance, following the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, the state enacted significant legislative changes that have far-reaching implications for both real estate and insurance. The website will feature articles from our expert faculty who will provide commentary and analysis on these impactful issues.

2. Consumer Assistance and Information:

In addition to providing expert insights, insuranceagencytimes.com will include a dedicated consumer section where the public can submit general questions related to insurance. Karin M. Woofter, RSSA®, CLU®, LUTCF, a distinguished Registered Social Security Analyst, is set to contribute a comprehensive article in March 2026, addressing the intersection of insurance and social security.

3. New Revenue Streams through Advertising:

To further enhance the success of both The Insurance School of Tampa Bay and The Insurance Agency Times, Chris Kazor announced that advertising opportunities will now be available on insuranceagencytimes.com. “We have long been asked to allow advertisements on our school site, but we believe this new platform offers a more appropriate avenue for businesses seeking to connect with our audience. We are excited to introduce banner ads and sponsorships that will benefit both advertisers and our community,” he confirmed.

When Christopher Kazor, CEO of The HelpingClicks Corp and CAO of The Insurance School of Tampa Bay, was asked about the rationale for the purchase, he responded, "Our social media consultant was working on the development of a monthly newsletter that would benefit both our students and the public. Then I was made aware of this opportunity through a long-time strategic partner, AdViaTech; we jumped on the opportunity to make this site our dynamic newsletter."

This acquisition not only strengthens The HelpingClicks Corp and The Insurance School of Tampa Bay, but it also reinforces their commitment to providing superior education, resources, and support within the insurance industry.

For more information about this exciting development, please visit insuranceagencytimes.com or contact The HelpingClicks Corp directly.

### END ###

