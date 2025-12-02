The Insurance School of TampaBay Introduces Innovative 'Concept Clips' to Support Students in Passing FL Insurance Exams

Christopher Kazor CAO - Insurance School of TampaBay Coffee Break Mug Michael Petruccelli Insurance School of Tampabay logo

The Insurance School of TampaBay introduces “Concept Clips.”

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insurance School of TampaBay Introduces Innovative "Concept Clips" to Support Students in Passing Florida Insurance Exams

The Insurance School of TampaBay, renowned for its commitment to empowering future insurance professionals, is excited to announce the launch of "Concept Clips," a series of short, engaging video tutorials designed to help students master crucial insurance concepts and successfully navigate the Florida Insurance exams.

In collaboration with our cutting-edge AI partners, the Insurance School of TampaBay has meticulously analyzed students' quiz and exam results, pinpointing specific areas where additional clarification and understanding are needed. Responding to these insights, we are thrilled to offer our students a new resource that simplifies complex topics, enhancing their learning experience and ensuring a solid foundation in essential insurance principles.

“As educators, our priority is to ensure students not only pass their exams but also truly understand the material,” said Christopher Kazor, CIC, Lutcf, CDEI Chief Academic Officer. “With our new Concept Clips, we aim to break down intricate topics into digestible segments that facilitate comprehension.”

The initial rollout of Concept Clips will cover critical Property and Casualty concepts, including:

• Interpretation of Claims Made vs. Occurrence Triggers under the Commercial General Liability Policy

And Under the Commercial Property Policy :

• Explaining Extra Expense Coverage

• Understanding the Value Reporting Form

• Leasehold Coverage: The How and Why

• Calculating Debris Removal

These video resources will feature engaging visuals, real-life examples, and interactive quizzes to enhance learning and retention. Additionally, the Insurance School will foster a collaborative environment, encouraging students to participate in discussion forums to ask questions and engage with their peers on key topics.

“Our faculty brings over 100 years of combined experience in the insurance industry,” added Senior Instructor Michael Petruccelli. “We understand that demystifying insurance is essential for our students’ success. Following our positioning statement, ‘Learning Through Understanding,’ we are committed to evolving our curriculum and delivery methods. Soon, we will also expand our Concept Clips to cover Life, Health, and Annuities by March 2026.”

The Insurance School of TampaBay is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the insurance industry. Concept Clips represent a forward-thinking approach to education, ensuring that students leave our program ready to excel in their careers.

For more information on Concept Clips and enrollment opportunities, please visit our website at https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/ or contact us at 813.8933.5777

