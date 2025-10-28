For The Love Of Creativity Gala Helps Creatives in Recovery Stay Alive

Promotional flyer for Watch Light Pathways inaugural "For The Love of Creativity: Black Tie & Karaoke" Gala, happening December 4th, 2025 at The Supermarket ATL in Atlanta, GA.

Watch Light Pathways "For The Love of Creativity: Black-Tie & Karaoke" event raises funds to support creatives in recovery battling addiction and burnout.

This isn’t just a fundraiser, it’s a statement. We’re here to build systems that help creatives stay alive and keep creating.” — Judyya “Juice” Chisolm, Executive Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 4, 2025, Watch Light Pathways , Inc., a Georgia-based nonprofit and federally recognized 501(c)(3) organization, will host the inaugural “For the Love of Creativity: Black-Tie & Karaoke” Gala at The Supermarket ATL . This one-of-a-kind sneaker ball experience launches a national movement supporting creatives in music, film, and the arts who are navigating recovery, rebuilding careers, and reclaiming their light.Guests will arrive in black-tie looks and sneakers for a night of joy, music, and purpose, featuring live karaoke, special performances, and awards honoring those working to keep artists alive and thriving.Watch Light Pathways is the first nonprofit of its kind to integrate Medicaid-billable, state-certified peer support with non-clinical mental health and substance use recovery, combined with career training and workforce development, specifically designed for the creative industries. Co-founded by Judyya “Juice” Chisolm and Harold “Ceo Self” Chisolm, the organization is powered by lived experience and built on the belief that no artist should have to choose between healing and success.The gala kicks off Phase One of the nonprofit’s public programming rollout, raising awareness and funding for two signature initiatives:• The Watchmen Program - peer-led recovery and workforce support for justice-involved and at-risk creatives seeking to restart or sustain careers in the creative industries.• Lights On Youth Initiative - a career readiness and resilience program for teens aged 14 - 18, focused on wellness, creative training, and leadership development.“We’ve seen too many talented artists crash because there was no safety net,” added Harold “Ceo Self” Chisolm, Program Director. “This gala helps us build the support network they deserve.”The evening will include musical performances, personal stories of recovery, a Kicks-on-the-Carpet red carpet photo experience, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a signature mocktail bar, and live karaoke fundraising moments. Attendees will also witness the premiere of the organization’s official impact video, offering a powerful look into the real-life challenges creatives face and the solutions Watch Light Pathways is building to support them.EVENT DETAILSName: For the Love of Creativity: Black-Tie & Karaoke GalaDate: Thursday, December 4, 2025Time: 6:30 PM – 10:30 PMLocation: The Supermarket ATL | 842 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30318Dress Code: Black-Tie Attire + Fresh SneakersTickets and sponsorships available now at:MEDIA RSVP & PRESS INQUIRIESMedia representatives may request press access or interviews by emailing:info@watchlightpathways.org(Please include name, outlet, and coverage focus.)ABOUT WATCH LIGHT PATHWAYS, INC.Watch Light Pathways, founded by Judyya “Juice” Chisolm and Harold “Ceo Self” Chisolm (collectively known as Juice + Self ), is the first-ever peer-led, non-clinical nonprofit to integrate culturally competent, certified peer support services, recovery-ready workforce development, and career training tailored for individuals in the music, film, and arts industries. Through lived experience, mentorship, impact storytelling, and real-world tools, Watch Light Pathways equips artists to live well, work sustainably, and leave legacies that shine.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.