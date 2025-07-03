Juice + Self Mark 20 Years of Marriage and Creative Impact with Coaching Milestone

Juice + Self, married creative entrepreneurs and founders of Ceo Self Coaching, Reign Forever Music Group, and Watch Light Pathways, Inc.

Husband-and-wife duo expands their legacy with over 350 artists supported and a renewed focus on recovery and workforce training for creatives.

We built a life and career around faith and structure, and now we teach others how to do the same, with clarity and care.” — Ceo Self

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judyya and Harold Chisolm, known professionally as Juice + Self, are celebrating 20 years of marriage and creative leadership. Their partnership, rooted in structure, service, and faith, has shaped a model for sustainable growth in music, coaching, and now nonprofit service.Juice + Self first earned industry recognition through their company, Reign Forever Music Group, by contributing to the success of J. Cole’s “Love Yourz”, a track later certified Platinum by the RIAA , honored by SESAC, and featured on a Grammy-nominated album. This early publishing credit positioned the duo as credible voices in artist development and rights ownership.“A hospital visit was how we met. Mindset & Music is how we stayed,” said Self, also known musically as Ceo Self. “We built a life and a career around structure and faith, and now we help others do the same.”From Beats to Breakthroughs: Ceo Self CoachingTheir company, Ceo Self Coaching, supports creative entrepreneurs through two flagship programs: The Crash, a mindset-first, career-second community rooted in mental discipline and personal transformation; and FIMM Academy, a 15-week program focused on building legally sound, monetizable music businesses.Juice + Self have supported over 350 artists through Ceo Self Coaching, offering structured guidance via The Crash, FIMM Academy, and one-on-one sessions in the U.S., Spain, and Nigeria.Client Testimonials from Across the Globe“I’m from Valencia, Spain, and I booked an online deep dive call with Juice + Self. The community elevated my knowledge of the music business and challenged me creatively.” — Fabio Maiorano, Spain“Their coaching taught me how to monetize my music and network properly. It saved me time, energy, and money.” — Calvin Robertson, U.S.“The best place for rising artists—just one step away from becoming your best.” — Emmanuel Ibeh, Abuja, NigeriaA New Chapter: Watch Light Pathways In 2025, the couple expanded their mission with the launch of Watch Light Pathways, a nonprofit supporting creatives navigating mental health challenges, substance use disorder recovery, and financial hardship. The organization provides workforce training, financial education, and recovery support through certified peer-led services tailored to the creatives in music and film industries.The launch aligns with National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, emphasizing the need for culturally grounded recovery models within creative fields.“It’s the nonprofit we wish existed when we started,” said Juice. “It’s about infrastructure, recovery, and reintegration.”20 Years Strong, Generations AheadAs they approach their 20th wedding anniversary on July 30, the couple reflects on the connection between personal loyalty and professional purpose.“Staying loyal to each other taught us how to stay loyal to our purpose,” said Self.Today, Juice + Self serve as mentors and speakers advocating for a healthier creative economy, one where mindset comes before marketing, and purpose outweighs pressure.Speaking, Media & InterviewsJuice + Self are available for conferences on mindset, marriage, and music entrepreneurship, panels on mental health and recovery in the entertainment industry; and media interviews exploring the intersection of faith, structure, and creative leadership.Follow @juiceandself, @ceoselfcoaching, and @arealpathway on social media.###About Juice + SelfJuice + Self are married creative entrepreneurs with over two decades of experience building music-centered, mission-driven enterprises. As founders of Ceo Self Coaching, Reign Forever Music Group, and Watch Light Pathways, they have helped hundreds of artists grow in mental, financial, and professional wellness. Their work spans coaching, publishing, nonprofit service, and public speaking, with a focus on faith, structure, and purpose.

