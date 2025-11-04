Cancer Survivor Reveals 7 Natural Secrets to Lower High Blood Pressure in New Book

Dr Joseph Jacobs, DPT Reversing High Blood Pressure: 7 Natural Secrets to Safely Lower Blood Pressure book

The safe roadmap to lower blood pressure before it becomes a stroke

People get told ‘your numbers are high’ in a 10 minute visit, and they leave scared with no plan” — Dr. Jacobs

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High blood pressure is quietly putting more than 100 million Americans at risk, and most people have no idea it is happening until it is already dangerous. According to the CDC, nearly half of U.S. adults, about 120 million people, have high blood pressure and most of them do not have it under control. High blood pressure is a major driver of heart disease and stroke, which remain leading causes of death in the United States.Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, clinician, patient advocate, and author of “ Reversing High Blood Pressure: 7 Natural Secrets to Safely Lower Blood Pressure” (ASIN B0FFRFN6HR), is sounding the alarm.“People get told ‘your numbers are high’ in a 10 minute visit, and they leave scared with no plan,” says Dr. Jacobs. “That is not care. High blood pressure is not just a number, it is physical force inside the pipes that keep you alive. You deserve to know exactly what is driving it and what you can start doing today to turn that pressure down safely.”His book breaks high blood pressure into seven fixable categories. He says these seven topics should be normal conversation in primary care, workplace wellness, and local news. Each chapter is written for real people who are busy, overwhelmed, and tired of vague advice.Food Induced HypertensionThis chapter explains how salty, ultra processed foods and certain fats stiffen and inflame blood vessels. When vessels stiffen, the heart has to push harder and pressure rises. Shifting toward whole foods with better mineral balance, especially foods naturally rich in potassium, helps the arteries relax and supports lower pressure. Reducing excess sodium and improving diet quality are considered first line strategies for blood pressure control. Dr. Jacobs’ position is direct: “This is not about starving yourself. It is about not letting your lunch quietly harden your arteries.”Drug Induced HypertensionMany people are never told that common medications can quietly raise blood pressure. Certain decongestants, some antidepressants, steroid medications, stimulants, and even some over the counter supplements can spike numbers by tightening blood vessels or changing how the body holds fluid. Dr. Jacobs shows readers how to safely ask, “Could my medication be part of this?” without ever stopping a prescription on their own.Medicinal TeasThis chapter highlights research on specific botanicals, including hibiscus tea. Studies suggest that hibiscus tea can help reduce systolic blood pressure in adults with early stage high blood pressure. Dr. Jacobs treats teas like tools, not magic. He explains when teas make sense, how to use them safely, and when blood pressure is already so high that you should not be experimenting at home and should be under medical care.Vitamin, Mineral, and Hormonal ImbalancesLow potassium, low magnesium, constant stress chemistry, and hormonal shifts all affect vessel tone. When those systems are off, pressure often stays high. This chapter teaches readers how to notice patterns like fatigue, fluid retention, wired but exhausted energy, and morning headaches, then bring that information to their clinician for guided correction instead of guessing with random supplements from the internet. Dr. Jacobs stresses that high blood pressure is common, it is treatable, and many of the drivers are inside the body and can be addressed.ExerciseConsistent movement supports circulation, conditions arteries, helps manage weight, and is strongly associated with lower blood pressure and lower risk of stroke and heart attack. National guidance encourages regular physical activity because even modest improvements in fitness and body composition can translate into measurable drops in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.“You do not need to become an athlete,” says Dr. Jacobs. “You need to move like your brain and your heart matter.”Stress ManagementLiving in constant fight or flight keeps pressure high. Daily mental overload, nonstop urgency, screen stress, and shallow sleep all drive the nervous system to clamp down on blood vessels. Calming that response with controlled breathing, nervous system downshift drills, and built in recovery windows can help bring down heart rate and ease vascular tension. “Blood pressure does not just come from salt,” Dr. Jacobs says. “It comes from stress you never release.”Behavioral ModificationThe final chapter is about staying alive long term. Dr. Jacobs teaches patients how to track home readings in the morning and at night, log triggers like salty takeout or a bad night of sleep, and recognize when their numbers cross into danger. Extremely high readings are not a “try hibiscus tea” moment. They are a “call your clinician now” moment. Knowing when to get medical help can literally prevent stroke.Why news outlets should book Dr. Jacobs now• High blood pressure is everywhere. Nearly half of American adults have it, and only a fraction have it under control. That means tens of millions of people are walking around at elevated stroke and heart attack risk right now and do not know it.• High blood pressure is usually silent until it becomes an emergency. For too many people, the first symptom is the ER.• He speaks in plain language. Dr. Jacobs gives viewers and readers specific actions they can start today: what to change in the grocery cart, how to breathe during a stress spike, how to talk to a doctor about medication that might be raising their pressure, and what home cuff number means “go now.”• This is prevention, not aftermath. The story is not another tragedy. The story is how not to become the tragedy.“My message is simple,” says Dr. Jacobs. “Do not wait for the ER. You can start lowering pressure on your heart, your brain, and your arteries today, safely, step by step, and you do not have to do it alone.”For interview and expert commentary requests with Dr. Joseph Jacobs on blood pressure control, stroke prevention, medication related pressure spikes, and practical blood pressure self defense for families, workplaces, and local communities, outreach is open.

