Cancer Survivor Doctor Reveals 7 Natural Secrets for Back Pain Relief in New Book

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of people suffer silently from chronic back pain —searching for solutions that never seem to work. Now, a groundbreaking new book is offering real hope and lasting relief. Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, cancer survivor, physical therapist, inventor, and educator, has released Beating Back Pain: 7 Natural Secrets for Lasting Relief, a science-backed guide to healing back pain naturally and reclaiming mobility for life. The book is available in paperback, Kindle and Audible—ensuring accessibility for every reader, listener or learner.A Doctor’s Journey from Pain to Purpose Dr. Jacobs ’ story is one of perseverance and innovation. As a young professional he faced a cancer diagnosis that left him with chronic fatigue, migraines, and debilitating pain. Traditional treatments offered little lasting answer.“I was trapped in a body that felt like it was betraying me,” says Dr. Jacobs. “Back pain wasn’t just physical—it drained my energy, derailed my work, and impacted my relationships. I refused to accept that as my reality.”On his path to healing, he discovered strong links between inflammation, posture, diet, and chronic pain. He spent 15 years developing the Advanced Soft Tissue Release (ASTR) method—a holistic system now used by clinicians globally. In Beating Back Pain, he distills that system into seven straightforward, actionable secrets.A Science-Backed Path to ReliefThe book outlines seven key secrets: posture realignment, ergonomic reset, nutrition for healing, gentle movement and stretching, stress reduction, sleep optimization, and hydration & detoxification. Rather than masking symptoms, Dr. Jacobs’ system targets the root causes of pain, with accessible routines, nutrition plans, and movement protocols.“Most back pain stems from fixable issues like inflammation or poor posture,” says Dr. Jacobs. “When you treat the body as an integrated system, healing becomes achievable.”The book also highlights scientific studies: poor posture increasing spinal pressure by up to 40 percent, high-inflammatory diets linked to disc degeneration, remote-work ergonomics contributing to nearly 30 percent of back injuries, and more. Beating Back Pain is more than a guide—it’s a roadmap out of enduring pain.Why This Book Matters NowChronic back pain is ranked among the most disabling conditions worldwide. With sedentary lifestyles rising and opioid use under scrutiny, the need for a natural, sustainable solution has never been greater. Beating Back Pain delivers just that—a safe, empowering alternative for anyone ready to reclaim mobility and quality of life.About the AuthorDr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, Functional Medicine Practitioner, and founder of the ASTR Institute . A cancer survivor, inventor of treatment devices (with eight patents), and educator, Dr. Jacobs has authored several books in The Natural Healing Series, including Eat to Heal, Pain No More, and Beating Migraines. His mission: to help people overcome chronic pain through natural, evidence-based methods.AvailabilityBeating Back Pain: 7 Natural Secrets for Lasting Relief is now available in paperback, Kindle, and Audible.

