Showcasing Creative Talents of Current and Formerly Incarcerated People, Groundbreaking San Quentin Film Festival Concludes

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The nation’s first in-prison film festival concluded at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center (SQRC) today, showcasing 35 films created by currently and formerly incarcerated people. More than 300 people attended the event on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, including entertainment industry professionals, educators and community advocates such as Jesse Williams, Mark Anthony Green, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Reginald Dwayne Betts. Awards were presented throughout the event, including “The Sing Sing Chronicles” for best feature film. (Complete list below)

“San Quentin Film Festival 2025 built on last year’s momentum, proving once again that creativity thrives behind the walls of San Quentin. The second annual festival was a resounding success, showcasing powerful stories of redemption and artistic excellence.”

Jeff Macomber, Secretary, CDCR

BIGGER PICTURE: The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is committed to rehabilitation and reentry, providing incarcerated people with the tools they need to successfully and safely reenter their communities. SQRC underscores this commitment with its transformation into a rehabilitation center, including offering a leading media program. In its second year, the San Quentin Film Festival provides incarcerated filmmakers with mentorship and an opportunity to be recognized for their work.

FILM FESTIVAL DETAILS: The festival was createdin 2024 by award-winning playwright, screenwriter and author Cori Thomas (Lockdown, When January Feels Like Summer) and formally incarcerated filmmaker, podcaster and writer Rahsaan “New York” Thomas (Friendly Signs, What These Walls Won’t Hold). Since its inception, participants have leveraged their media experience gained at the festival to pursue careers in the film industry after release, including earning internships and job opportunities, such as a former participant who now works at a Bay Area startup.

“The San Quentin Film Festival highlights the transformative impact of rehabilitative programs that gives residents—journalists, podcasters, and filmmakers—the opportunity to share their work and change the cultural narrative. To date, no one who trained at the (San Quentin) Media Center before release has returned to prison.”

Cori Thomas, SQFF Co-founder

Red Carpet at SQFF25 showcased incredible talent

Filmmakers, guests and incarcerated population gathered at the red carpet

Festival Winners:

Best Feature Award: “The Sing Sing Chronicles,” Directed by Dawn Porter

Best Documentary Short Film Award: “Oscar’s Return,” Directed by Steven Raven Liang

Best Narrative Short Film Award: “So, Boom,” Directed by Abby Pierce

American Documentary and Open Society Foundations Award for Short Film: “DEPRIVED: Alone, Afraid & Ashamed,” Presented to Jason Jenkins and Ryan Pagan

Best Documentary Pitch Award: “All that Remains,” Directed by Sagal Sadiq

Best Screenplay Pitch Award: “Uncommon Law,” Written by Larry Deminter

Bruce Sinofsky Changemaker Award: Presented to Matt Nadel

Elliot the G.O.A.T. Impact and Innovation Award: Presented to Reginald Dwayne Betts

“The one takeaway from my film is to showcase all our talents and hopefully change the perspective of the community and make us not look like monsters.”

Ryan Pagan, Incarcerated Director, “The Maple Leaf,” finalist for Short Narrative Film

VIDEO CLIPS

Welcome to SQFF25

Director Rashad Frett, “Rickey”

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

SQRC25 Photos

SQFF25 Broll

SQFF25 Soundbites



