The CARE Project Donates $5,000 to Children Surviving Breast Cancer

Danny Riggs’ widow, Sarah, along with his two kids, Steven and Kali, are pictured with Carrie Madrid and Pat Washburn, the Director of the Men 2 Program. A $5,000 grant was awarded to the children of Danny Riggs, who sadly passed away from breast cancer.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The grants provide a little relief to families following a death,” she said. “We give the grants so families can focus on the process of grieving and help keep life for kids as normal as possible after they lose a parent.”The CARE Project, Inc., a Riverside, California–based nonprofit that provides emotional and financial support to breast cancer survivors, not only worries about the people who suffer from this condition, but also their families. That’s why it launched a program called Adam’s Angels, which provides grants to children who have lost a parent to breast cancer.According to Carrie Madrid, founder and president of The CARE Project, Inc., the organization has already given out about $8,000 in grants. Madrid said she came up with the idea for the project after working with a young woman who was battling breast cancer. Carmen was diagnosed at 25 years old and died at 30 years old, leaving behind her 5 year old son, Adam.Adam was also the recipient of the first award. More recently, a $5,000 grant was provided to the children of Danny Riggs, who died of metastatic breast cancer.The funds come from local donations, including one from Orange Crest Little League (OCLL,) who donated $8,000 raised from concession sales. The 100 Women Who Care - Corona/Riverside chapter also donated over $7,000. Madrid was touched by the OCLL donation as it was “kids helping kids.” She has been a member of the 100 Women Who Care for years and was equally grateful to have been chosen for the donation from them.Madrid and other volunteers worked closely with Adam’s mother, spending time with her up until her final moments. She recalled the heartbreaking scene as Adam was told to say goodbye to his mom, who was on a ventilator, as she would soon be his angel. The experience deeply affected Madrid and inspired her to create a program that could help other children facing similar loss. Carmen is our first “angel” of Adam’s Angels.Madrid is a survivor of breast cancer herself. She is part of a large group who lived in Rialto in the 1980s, where residents developed cancer after drinking water that had been contaminated by chemical runoff from tire and fireworks manufacturing plants.She is well aware of the statistics on breast cancer—about 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime, and roughly 1 in 726 men—Madrid understands how far-reaching the disease can be.Madrid said the goal of the grants is to help provide support to families going through the trying time of losing a family member to cancer. She has witnessed it firsthand and knows how emotionally and financially taxing it can be.“The grants provide a little relief to help the process,” she said. “We give the grants so families can focus on the process of grieving and help keep life as normal as possible after they lose a parent.”She said The CARE Project, Inc.’s mission continues to grow. “We don’t just care for survivors,” Madrid said. “We care for their families, too.”People interested in supporting Adam’s Angels can donate through The CARE Project, Inc.’s official website to help provide future grants for children who have lost a parent to breast cancer.For more information, contact Carrie Madrid at cmadrid@thecareprojectinc.org or at (951)742-7405. For sponsorship opportunities contact Diana Jaurigue at (951) 742-7405, djaurigue@thecareprojectinc.org or go to TheCareProjectInc.org. About The CARE Project, Inc.The CARE Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to providing financial and emotional support to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment in the local community. Through direct financial assistance and essential services, TCP aims to alleviate the burdens faced by patients, enabling them to focus on their healing.---Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.